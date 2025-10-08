Jenny McCarthy Reveals Getting the Call to Be on Oprah Winfrey's Talk Show Still 'Gives Me Chills'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy does it all. The star has conquered the world of television, written numerous successful books, is in a loving marriage and has been a present mom to her son all while being in the spotlight. McCarthy chats exclusively with OK! about why Oprah Winfrey played a major role in the highlight of her career, what makes her relationship with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, work, taking care of herself and launching the upcoming myVIP World Tournament of Slots at Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Pinch-Me Moment

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency Jenny McCarthy says getting asked to be on Oprah Winfrey's show was the highlight of her career.

McCarthy achieved major milestones in her career. However, one moment in particular she'll never get over. "When I got a call from Oprah Winfrey for my third book saying that she wanted me on [her show]," the actress says. "To be an author and to be on Oprah for your book, that to me is the Super Bowl and the Oscars all mixed into one. It gives me chills. It makes me look back at my childhood and all the teachers that said, 'You're never going to be a writer.' And now I show them! Now I have six New York Times bestselling books!"

The Key to Her Marriage

Source: Bob Kupbens / Action Plus/Newscom/The Mega Agency Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg married in 2014.

Despite being married for over 10 years, McCarthy and Wahlberg understand that it's not all rainbows and butterflies. "I'm super proud of the foundation that we built," she says. "Both of us work in different states. So, we know that in order to have this deep, passionate, respectful love, you need a good foundation. How do you have a good foundation? By building trust and maintaining loyalty. But then also doing work. I have a thing that I call the three C's, which is the secret to a good marriage. It's cuddling, communication and curiosity. Without communication, you fight and resentment builds. Without curiosity, things get boring. Even though you might know the answers to your partner's questions, it's a beautiful thing to get curious as to why they like certain things. Because then it just evolves, your relationship evolves and grows."

Taking Care of Herself

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy says 'no' to projects if there isn't time for self-care.

Due to McCarthy's jam-packed schedule, the former co-host of The View prioritizes her well-being. "You have to make sure that you have downtime for self-care. I used to run full steam ahead seven days a week for years. It was killing my soul and my body," she explains. "At age 40, I started to put me first. If there's a job that comes up that's going to take me away from having that downtime, I now say no to the job and yes to me. I need bed-rotting days. I need a day to just lay down and scroll TikTok all day long."

Helping to Launch myVIP World Tournament of Slots

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Jenny McCarthy is helping to announce the myVIP World Tournament of Slots.