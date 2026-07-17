Jenny McCarthy Says She Pitched Herself to Be the 'Greatest' Bachelorette After Her Divorce: 'I Had No Fear'

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Jenny McCarthy is revealing that after her divorce, she had one bold idea for finding love — appearing on The Bachelorette. During the Wednesday, July 15, episode of the iHeartRadio “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, the Dirty Love actress looked back on what she did following her 2005 split from director John Asher.

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Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy revealed she asked her agent to pitch her as the Bachelorette after divorcing John Asher in 2005.

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“They just started The Bachelorette. I don’t know how many years they were into it and I was newly divorced,” the 53-year-old star, who is now married to Donnie Wahlberg, recalled. “I called my agent and I said, ‘I want you to call them and I want you to pitch me as the Bachelorette. I want you to tell them that Jenny McCarthy from MTV’s Singled Out, the No. 1 dating show of all time, is single and now wants to be on the show,’” she fiercely added. “I had no fear, but I was also genuinely looking for love. I was like, ‘I would make the greatest Bachelorette of all time.’”

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'We Don’t Want Famous People'

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy believed she would have been ‘the greatest Bachelorette of all time’ because she was genuinely looking for love.

Despite her enthusiasm, the opportunity never materialized. She recalled, “And the show said, ‘We don’t want famous people on the show.’ It would have been the most ultimate Bachelor Nation season of all time.” Although she never got the chance to hand out roses, McCarthy still believes she would have made for unforgettable television. “I would’ve had so much fun with those boys. I would have made out with all of them. I would have just been, like, so awesome on that show,” she gushed. Even without appearing on the ABC series, McCarthy said she's remained one of the franchise's biggest fans over the years. “I’m an OG Bachelor Nation girl, so the reason why I love it … is there’s a hopefulness, there’s an awkwardness even though it’s on TV and things are polished, you can’t escape the awkwardness of the first meetings [and] the first dates,” McCarthy stated. “It’s really cool to watch, of course, egos come alive, competitions, insecurity, but also [there are] the ones who are confident. You actually can learn a lot by watching the show.”

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McCarthy Thinks a Celebrity Version Would Be a Hit

Source: MEGA ABC declined the idea because the network did not want famous people leading the dating series.

The actress also shared why she believes the franchise should finally introduce famous cast members. “I feel, like, they’re kind of missing out on the celebrity version. They can literally call it the celebrity version of Bachelorette ’cause I think they would really really do [well],” she stated. “They’ve got other celebrity versions of everything else. Why would you [not] do the celebrity version of Bachelorette? But their loss now because now I’m happily married.”

Finding Love With Donnie Wahlberg

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy later found love with Donnie Wahlberg, whom she married in 2014.