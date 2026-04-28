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Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg 'Sang, Danced and Cried' During a 'Beautiful Night of Worship' Amid Couple's Religious Awakening

Photo of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg
Source: mega;@jennymccarthy/instagram

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are on a spiritual journey together.

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April 28 2026, Updated 3:06 p.m. ET

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Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg are incorporating faith into every aspect of their lives.

On Monday, April 27, the actress posted a video from the couple's night out, where they enjoyed a religious performance in a packed crowd and met some of the musicians.

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'We Sang, Danced and Cried'

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Photo of Jenny McCarthy raved over 'a night of worship' with husband Donnie Wahlberg.
Source: @jennymccarthy/instagram

Jenny McCarthy raved over 'a night of worship' with husband Donnie Wahlberg.

"What a beautiful night of #worship with these annointed [sic] souls @bethelmusic @johnwildsmusic @garettandkate!" the blonde beauty, 53, captioned the upload. "We sang, danced, cried and loved every moment in His presence! Thank you @bethelmusic!"

Wahlberg, 56, left the following emojis in the comments section of the post: "🙏🏼❤️✝️👑🙌🏼🥺😭."

"So honored to meet you guys!!! So glad you were a part of the night❤️," Garett and Kate's account added.

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Source: @jennymccarthy/instagram

The actress said she and her spouse 'sang, dance and cried' during the performance.

The former Playboy model dished on her newfound spirituality during a recent appearance on Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast.

"I'll put on my Christian playlist and it's the best medicine you could ever take. If you're depressed or have nowhere to turn, I would invite anyone to turn to towards faith," she spilled.

"It's done miraculous things in my life," McCarthy explained. "Prayer for me has done such wonders."

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'We've Surrendered'

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Photo of Jenny McCarthy said praying has done 'wonders' for her life.
Source: mega

Jenny McCarthy said praying has done 'wonders' for her life.

“We’ve surrendered. We really have given our life to the Lord and are just trusting the path, and honoring what we're here to do through him," she added of herself and Wahlberg, whom she wed in 2014.

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Donnie Wahlberg Felt 'Empty' Without Jesus

Photo of Donnie Wahlberg said he's given his life to Jesus.
Source: mega

Donnie Wahlberg said he's given his life to Jesus.

The Blue Bloods star also touched on religion during a recent chat with podcaster George Janko.

"People in this industry are broken. I’m realizing that in this last year. I’m broken, too," he shared. "I’ve been on and off like really wanting to commit my life to Jesus. And then I would do it…but I didn’t have the resources."

Wahlberg noted how from the outside looking in, he appeared to have the perfect life, but something always felt like it was missing until he found prayer: "I was empty without Him and I was existing without Him and trying to glorify him at times."

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photo of The couple married in 2014.
Source: mega

The couple married in 2014.

The New Kids on the Block member said he had an epiphany in June 2025, which is when he told his spouse he wanted to "connect with Jesus."

"I couldn’t ask for anything more from her," he said. "And I’m still lonely. And it’s Jesus. It’s Him. It’s me letting Him in all the way. Like, being renewed in Him and fully surrendering. I couldn’t do it. And I thought I was."

"'I have to give my life to him now,'" Wahlberg recalled telling McCarthy. "She responded: 'Of course.' I could talk to my wife about it, I knew there was no turning back,."

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