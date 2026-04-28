Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg 'Sang, Danced and Cried' During a 'Beautiful Night of Worship' Amid Couple's Religious Awakening
April 28 2026, Updated 3:06 p.m. ET
Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg are incorporating faith into every aspect of their lives.
On Monday, April 27, the actress posted a video from the couple's night out, where they enjoyed a religious performance in a packed crowd and met some of the musicians.
'We Sang, Danced and Cried'
"What a beautiful night of #worship with these annointed [sic] souls @bethelmusic @johnwildsmusic @garettandkate!" the blonde beauty, 53, captioned the upload. "We sang, danced, cried and loved every moment in His presence! Thank you @bethelmusic!"
Wahlberg, 56, left the following emojis in the comments section of the post: "🙏🏼❤️✝️👑🙌🏼🥺😭."
"So honored to meet you guys!!! So glad you were a part of the night❤️," Garett and Kate's account added.
The former Playboy model dished on her newfound spirituality during a recent appearance on Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast.
"I'll put on my Christian playlist and it's the best medicine you could ever take. If you're depressed or have nowhere to turn, I would invite anyone to turn to towards faith," she spilled.
"It's done miraculous things in my life," McCarthy explained. "Prayer for me has done such wonders."
'We've Surrendered'
- Donnie Wahlberg Confesses He Felt 'Broken' and 'Empty' in His Career Before 'Committing My Life to Jesus'
- Jenny McCarthy Admits She and Husband Donnie Wahlberg 'Surrendered' to God: 'We're Just Trusting the Path'
- Mark Wahlberg Declares He Won't 'Force' His Faith on Kids in Rare Religious Statement: 'Hopefully They See It Really Works'
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“We’ve surrendered. We really have given our life to the Lord and are just trusting the path, and honoring what we're here to do through him," she added of herself and Wahlberg, whom she wed in 2014.
Donnie Wahlberg Felt 'Empty' Without Jesus
The Blue Bloods star also touched on religion during a recent chat with podcaster George Janko.
"People in this industry are broken. I’m realizing that in this last year. I’m broken, too," he shared. "I’ve been on and off like really wanting to commit my life to Jesus. And then I would do it…but I didn’t have the resources."
Wahlberg noted how from the outside looking in, he appeared to have the perfect life, but something always felt like it was missing until he found prayer: "I was empty without Him and I was existing without Him and trying to glorify him at times."
The New Kids on the Block member said he had an epiphany in June 2025, which is when he told his spouse he wanted to "connect with Jesus."
"I couldn’t ask for anything more from her," he said. "And I’m still lonely. And it’s Jesus. It’s Him. It’s me letting Him in all the way. Like, being renewed in Him and fully surrendering. I couldn’t do it. And I thought I was."
"'I have to give my life to him now,'" Wahlberg recalled telling McCarthy. "She responded: 'Of course.' I could talk to my wife about it, I knew there was no turning back,."