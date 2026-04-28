Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg 'Sang, Danced and Cried' During a 'Beautiful Night of Worship' Amid Couple's Religious Awakening

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg are incorporating faith into every aspect of their lives. On Monday, April 27, the actress posted a video from the couple's night out, where they enjoyed a religious performance in a packed crowd and met some of the musicians.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Sang, Danced and Cried'

Source: @jennymccarthy/instagram Jenny McCarthy raved over 'a night of worship' with husband Donnie Wahlberg.

"What a beautiful night of #worship with these annointed [sic] souls @bethelmusic @johnwildsmusic @garettandkate!" the blonde beauty, 53, captioned the upload. "We sang, danced, cried and loved every moment in His presence! Thank you @bethelmusic!" Wahlberg, 56, left the following emojis in the comments section of the post: "🙏🏼❤️✝️👑🙌🏼🥺😭." "So honored to meet you guys!!! So glad you were a part of the night❤️," Garett and Kate's account added.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Playboy model dished on her newfound spirituality during a recent appearance on Maria Menounos' "Heal Squad" podcast. "I'll put on my Christian playlist and it's the best medicine you could ever take. If you're depressed or have nowhere to turn, I would invite anyone to turn to towards faith," she spilled. "It's done miraculous things in my life," McCarthy explained. "Prayer for me has done such wonders."

Article continues below advertisement

'We've Surrendered'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Jenny McCarthy said praying has done 'wonders' for her life.

“We’ve surrendered. We really have given our life to the Lord and are just trusting the path, and honoring what we're here to do through him," she added of herself and Wahlberg, whom she wed in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Donnie Wahlberg Felt 'Empty' Without Jesus

Source: mega Donnie Wahlberg said he's given his life to Jesus.

The Blue Bloods star also touched on religion during a recent chat with podcaster George Janko. "People in this industry are broken. I’m realizing that in this last year. I’m broken, too," he shared. "I’ve been on and off like really wanting to commit my life to Jesus. And then I would do it…but I didn’t have the resources." Wahlberg noted how from the outside looking in, he appeared to have the perfect life, but something always felt like it was missing until he found prayer: "I was empty without Him and I was existing without Him and trying to glorify him at times."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The couple married in 2014.