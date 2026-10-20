Jenny McCarthy Reacts After Husband Donnie Wahlberg's Plane Skids Off Runway at Las Vegas Airport: 'God Is So Good'

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Jenny McCarthy reacted to her husband Donnie Wahlberg's recent airplane scare in Las Vegas. The Two and a Half Men actress, along with Wahlberg's friends and fans, was incredibly thankful that the Boston Blue star got out of a skidding incident on the airport runway unscathed.

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Jenny McCarthy Reacted to Donnie Wahlberg's Plane Incident

Source: ENT24/MEGA Jenny McCarthy was so grateful her husband was safe.

After Wahlberg detailed the terrifying incident on Instagram, McCarthy commented, "God is so good!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Kristin Chenoweth added, "Oh goodness! Thank the Good Lord y'all are ok!!" Filmmaker Justin Kreutzmann said, "Sending well wishes…someone was looking out for you."

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Donnie Wahlberg Reassured Fans He Was Safe

Source: @DONNIEWAHLBERG/INSTAGRAM Donnie Wahlberg detailed the incident on social media.

In a video he took on the runway following the skidding incident, Wahlberg told fans, "We're all OK. We were taking off and didn't get up in the air, and ran out of runway." He continued, "I'm just gonna tell you, these pilots saved our lives and God covered us, because we were — I'm not sure how many fences we avoided, but we didn't avoid the last one. But we avoided those trucks and heavy equipment and the dumpsters behind that. God is good. We just finished praying and I looked out the window and said, 'Ah, we are not going up in the air today.' But we're safe and thankful and all is well, OK? Don't worry. Praise God. Thank you Jesus."

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Donnie Wahlberg Made the Video for His Loved Ones

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Source: @DONNIEWAHLBERG/INSTAGRAM Donnie Wahlberg shot a video for his loved ones.

In a lengthy caption, the actor explained, "I made this video for my friends and family after the incident, but so many of you all are my family too, so I figured I’d share with you. Yes, it was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments (which felt like a few long minutes)." He added, "Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster. The airplane did take some lumps — but we did not." According to reports, the incident took place at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, October 18, around 11 a.m.

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Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Relationship

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have been together since 2013.