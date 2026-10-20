or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jenny McCarthy
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jenny McCarthy Reacts After Husband Donnie Wahlberg's Plane Skids Off Runway at Las Vegas Airport: 'God Is So Good'

Photo of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Jenny McCarthy responded to her husband's incident.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy reacted to her husband Donnie Wahlberg's recent airplane scare in Las Vegas.

The Two and a Half Men actress, along with Wahlberg's friends and fans, was incredibly thankful that the Boston Blue star got out of a skidding incident on the airport runway unscathed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Reacted to Donnie Wahlberg's Plane Incident

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jenny McCarthy was so grateful her husband was safe.
Source: ENT24/MEGA

Jenny McCarthy was so grateful her husband was safe.

After Wahlberg detailed the terrifying incident on Instagram, McCarthy commented, "God is so good!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Kristin Chenoweth added, "Oh goodness! Thank the Good Lord y'all are ok!!"

Filmmaker Justin Kreutzmann said, "Sending well wishes…someone was looking out for you."

Article continues below advertisement

Donnie Wahlberg Reassured Fans He Was Safe

image of Donnie Wahlberg detailed the incident on social media.
Source: @DONNIEWAHLBERG/INSTAGRAM

Donnie Wahlberg detailed the incident on social media.

In a video he took on the runway following the skidding incident, Wahlberg told fans, "We're all OK. We were taking off and didn't get up in the air, and ran out of runway."

He continued, "I'm just gonna tell you, these pilots saved our lives and God covered us, because we were — I'm not sure how many fences we avoided, but we didn't avoid the last one. But we avoided those trucks and heavy equipment and the dumpsters behind that. God is good. We just finished praying and I looked out the window and said, 'Ah, we are not going up in the air today.' But we're safe and thankful and all is well, OK? Don't worry. Praise God. Thank you Jesus."

Article continues below advertisement

Donnie Wahlberg Made the Video for His Loved Ones

MORE ON:
Jenny McCarthy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Donnie Wahlberg shot a video for his loved ones.
Source: @DONNIEWAHLBERG/INSTAGRAM

Donnie Wahlberg shot a video for his loved ones.

In a lengthy caption, the actor explained, "I made this video for my friends and family after the incident, but so many of you all are my family too, so I figured I’d share with you. Yes, it was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments (which felt like a few long minutes)."

He added, "Thankful to God, of course, and to our incredible pilots who did an amazing job of keeping us safe and avoiding a serious disaster. The airplane did take some lumps — but we did not."

According to reports, the incident took place at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, October 18, around 11 a.m.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @DONNIEWAHLBERG/INSTAGRAM

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg's Relationship

Photo of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have been together since 2013.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have been together since 2013.

McCarthy and Wahlberg have been together since 2013. They got engaged in 2014 and married later that year.

For the couple, faith is at the heart of their relationship. In a birthday reflection post featuring his wife from August, Wahlberg wrote, "Looking back over the past year of my life, the Lord has been renewing my mind, rebuilding my spirit, rearranging my priorities, recentering my focus, recharging my energy, reshaping my heart, refining my faith, restoring my joy and redeeming my life! I don't know where I would be without Jesus, but I know where I will be with Him! All the glory is His! Thank you again and God bless you all!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.