Jenny McCarthy Vows to Never Return to 'The View': 'Over My Dead Body'

Jenny McCarthy has made it clear she has zero interest in returning to The View. During a candid appearance on “The Katie Miller Podcast” on Tuesday, January 6, the actress and TV personality reflected on her time as a co-host during Season 17, which aired from 2013 to 2014. When asked whether she could ever see herself being invited back to the longtime daytime talk show, now in its 29th season, McCarthy didn’t hesitate to shut it down.

Source: Katie Miller Pod/YouTube Jenny McCarthy said she will never return to 'The View.'

She explained that producers originally brought her onto the panel because they believed the show had become too divisive. "The reason why they wanted to bring me on is because they, quote, said it was too polarizing. They thought it was too polarizing back then, you guys," she said.

McCarthy went on to note that her outlook has changed over the years, admitting she’s now “much more political” than she was during her stint on the show, largely because "our latest administration has helped so much."

Source: Katie Miller Pod/YouTube The 53-year-old spoke about her time as a co-host while on 'The Katie Miller Podcast.'

Still, she made it clear that returning is not an option. "But, back then? Ooh, I would not, I would never even," McCarthy continued. "They’ve asked me to come back for, like, reunion shows. I was like, over my dead body would I ever step foot in that place."

According to McCarthy, she was initially recruited as a permanent panelist to offer what she described as “light, fluffy, and fun” commentary — focusing on pop culture topics like Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelor.

"Well, that lasted a week. That lasted a whole week," she said. "And back then, I didn't consider myself to be a political person, which is why I thought I was perfect for the job. After a week, when they said they wanted to get political, I was like, 'Oh my God, what am I going to do?' "

Source: The View/YouTube Jenny McCarthy recalled being caught off guard discussing serious topics.

She recalled being caught completely off guard by the sudden shift in tone. "They're like, 'Today we’re going to be discussing the hostage situation and whether the United States government should pay the ransom or not. And I was like, 'What?' " McCarthy recalled. "I'm like, 'I just know who won Dancing With the Stars.' So getting through that year was really difficult."

As OK! previously reported, McCarthy and fellow co-host Sherri Shepherd both announced their exits from The View in June 2014.

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy also confirmed she refused reunion invitations, saying, 'Over my dead body.'

In her departure statement at the time, Shepherd expressed gratitude for her run on the show. “It’s been seven wonderful years on The View and after careful consideration it is time for me to move on. I am extremely grateful to Barbara Walters and (exec producer) Bill Geddie for giving me the opportunity. I look forward to the business opportunities that lay ahead for me and I am incredibly grateful to my View family and my fans for supporting me on this journey.”