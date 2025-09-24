'The Valley' Star Brittany Cartwright Slams Donald Trump for Linking Autism to Tylenol: 'Our Children Are Wonderful'
Sept. 24 2025, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
The Valley star Brittany Cartwright slammed Donald Trump for linking Tylenol to autism.
“Autism was recorded before Tylenol was ever invented,” Cartwright commented on an Instagram post with footage of Trump talking about the long-standing drug and his belief it’s linked to the condition.
What Brittany Cartwright Said About Donald Trump Linking Autism to Tylenol
“There are many children on the spectrum who never had vaccines or whose mothers didn’t take Tylenol while pregnant," Cartwright continued.
She noted the word virtually is "used many times here" due to there "obviously" still being "cases of autism in those communities as well."
“I am thankful autism is being looked into and hopefully someday we can learn more," she concluded, "but our children are wonderful and deserve better than misinformation by our own government.”
What Did Donald Trump Say About Tylenol?
In a press conference on September 22, Trump warned against women using Tylenol while pregnant, stating, “They [the FDA] are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever.”
He urged pregnant women not to take the drug, insisting there’s “no downside.”
“Don't take it,” he continued. “You'll be uncomfortable. It won't be as easy, maybe. But don't take it if you're pregnant. Don't take Tylenol, and don't give it to the baby after the baby is born."
Trump admitted he was giving his own opinion rather than stating scientifically backed facts.
"I'm not making them from these doctors, because when they talk about, you know, different results, different studies, I talk about a lot of common sense,” he said. “And they have that too. They have that too, a lot."
Brittany Cartwright Revealed Her Son Has Autism
As OK! reported, in April, Cartwright shared her son, Cruz Cauchi, whom she shares with estranged husband Jax Taylor, was diagnosed with autism.
"He crawled early, he walked early," Cartwright told a news outlet at the time. "He was talking, he was saying, 'Mommy,' 'Daddy.' He was saying 'Hot Dog!' from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Then, as he got closer to two, we started noticing that he was regressing in his speech. He stopped talking almost completely."
When he stopped being verbal, Cartwright and Taylor put their son into speech therapy. Cartwright later revealed he is autistic and mostly non-verbal, although he does “sporadically say different words” such as “mommy.”
Brittany Cartwright Expected Her Son's Autism Diagnosis
Cartwright shared she was informed of her son’s diagnosis prior to wrapping taping for the second season of The Valley and, while she expected the diagnosis, hearing it from a doctor made it more “real.”
"Our life is going to look a little bit different, but I feel like I was meant to be his mom," she noted. "He is my better half. He is my little partner in crime. He is everything to me, and even though he can't talk, I know everything that he wants, everything that he needs. We're just so synced, it's incredible."