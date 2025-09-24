'The Valley' Star Brittany Cartwright Slams Donald Trump for Linking Autism to Tylenol: 'Our Children Are Wonderful'

Article continues below advertisement

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright slammed Donald Trump for linking Tylenol to autism. “Autism was recorded before Tylenol was ever invented,” Cartwright commented on an Instagram post with footage of Trump talking about the long-standing drug and his belief it’s linked to the condition.

Article continues below advertisement

What Brittany Cartwright Said About Donald Trump Linking Autism to Tylenol

Source: MEGA Brittany Cartwright slammed Donald Trump's comments on autism and Tylenol as 'misinformation by our own government.'

“There are many children on the spectrum who never had vaccines or whose mothers didn’t take Tylenol while pregnant," Cartwright continued. She noted the word virtually is "used many times here" due to there "obviously" still being "cases of autism in those communities as well." “I am thankful autism is being looked into and hopefully someday we can learn more," she concluded, "but our children are wonderful and deserve better than misinformation by our own government.”

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Donald Trump Say About Tylenol?

Source: @Boston 25 News/YouTube Donald Trump urged pregnant women not to take Tylenol.

In a press conference on September 22, Trump warned against women using Tylenol while pregnant, stating, “They [the FDA] are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever.” He urged pregnant women not to take the drug, insisting there’s “no downside.” “Don't take it,” he continued. “You'll be uncomfortable. It won't be as easy, maybe. But don't take it if you're pregnant. Don't take Tylenol, and don't give it to the baby after the baby is born." Trump admitted he was giving his own opinion rather than stating scientifically backed facts. "I'm not making them from these doctors, because when they talk about, you know, different results, different studies, I talk about a lot of common sense,” he said. “And they have that too. They have that too, a lot."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Cartwright Revealed Her Son Has Autism

Source: @brittany/Instagram In April, Brittany Cartwright revealed her son, Cruz Cauchi, has autism.

As OK! reported, in April, Cartwright shared her son, Cruz Cauchi, whom she shares with estranged husband Jax Taylor, was diagnosed with autism. "He crawled early, he walked early," Cartwright told a news outlet at the time. "He was talking, he was saying, 'Mommy,' 'Daddy.' He was saying 'Hot Dog!' from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Then, as he got closer to two, we started noticing that he was regressing in his speech. He stopped talking almost completely." When he stopped being verbal, Cartwright and Taylor put their son into speech therapy. Cartwright later revealed he is autistic and mostly non-verbal, although he does “sporadically say different words” such as “mommy.”

Brittany Cartwright Expected Her Son's Autism Diagnosis

Source: @brittany/Instagram Brittany Cartwright previously said she was 'meant to be' Cruz Cauchi's mom.