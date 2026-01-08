Jenny McCarthy Spills on the 'Wildest' Place She's Hooked Up With Husband Donnie Wahlberg

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy didn’t hold back when asked about intimacy with husband Donnie Wahlberg. During her Wednesday, January 7, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Two and a Half Men alum, 53, was asked to name the “wildest place" she and her husband, 56, ever made "whoopee."

Jenny McCarthy Revealed the 'Wildest' Place She's Hooked Up With Donnie Wahlberg

Source: 'Watch What Happens Live'/YouTube Jenny McCarthy made the candid confession on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

“That’s a good question. Probably on an airplane,” McCarthy laughed before host Andy Cohen quickly asked if it was a commercial flight. “No, but maybe some other things might have happened on a commercial flight, but not the ‘whopee’ part,” she coyly stated, prompting Cohen to ask a NSFW question.

“Mrs.Wahlberg🔥,” one user applauded her in the comments section, while another added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Her!!!”

Jenny McCarthy Got Honest About 'Challenges' With Husband Donnie Wahlberg

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy admitted she struggled with Donnie Wahlberg's snoring.

While the John Tucker Must Die actress usually has nothing but praise for her husband of 11 years, she confessed his snoring was “a challenge” she needed to work through when they first got together. "I built in these insulations that really help me get through the night now. I sleep with these giant headphones on every night,” she recalled in an interview on Tuesday, January 6. "And then I built a Great Wall of China [with pillows]. That is like a soundproof room.”

Jenny McCarthy Says Donnie Walhberg Treats Her 'Like a Queen'

Source: MEGA Apart from the snoring, Jenny McCarthy said Donnie Wahlberg treats her 'like a queen.;

She explained that if she can still hear him through her headphones, she taps him, and he rolls to the other side. Despite their small sleeping issues, the Scary Movie 3 star emphasized her husband “treats her like a queen.” "Communicates, loves me. He is absolutely what you could call textbook, truly perfect,” she detailed. “He is the nicest human being you will ever meet.”

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Tied the Knot in 2014

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy shared that her husband sends her flowers every week.