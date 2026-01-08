or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jenny McCarthy
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jenny McCarthy Spills on the 'Wildest' Place She's Hooked Up With Husband Donnie Wahlberg

Photo of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy got candid when asked about the 'wildest' place she'd ever hooked up with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy didn’t hold back when asked about intimacy with husband Donnie Wahlberg.

During her Wednesday, January 7, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Two and a Half Men alum, 53, was asked to name the “wildest place" she and her husband, 56, ever made "whoopee."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Revealed the 'Wildest' Place She's Hooked Up With Donnie Wahlberg

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jenny McCarthy made the candid confession on 'Watch What Happens Live.'
Source: 'Watch What Happens Live'/YouTube

Jenny McCarthy made the candid confession on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

“That’s a good question. Probably on an airplane,” McCarthy laughed before host Andy Cohen quickly asked if it was a commercial flight.

“No, but maybe some other things might have happened on a commercial flight, but not the ‘whopee’ part,” she coyly stated, prompting Cohen to ask a NSFW question.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bravowwhl/instagram

The actress married her spouse in 2014.

“Mrs.Wahlberg🔥,” one user applauded her in the comments section, while another added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Her!!!”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Got Honest About 'Challenges' With Husband Donnie Wahlberg

MORE ON:
Jenny McCarthy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Jenny McCarthy admitted she struggled with Donnie Wahlberg's snoring.
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy admitted she struggled with Donnie Wahlberg's snoring.

While the John Tucker Must Die actress usually has nothing but praise for her husband of 11 years, she confessed his snoring was “a challenge” she needed to work through when they first got together.

"I built in these insulations that really help me get through the night now. I sleep with these giant headphones on every night,” she recalled in an interview on Tuesday, January 6. "And then I built a Great Wall of China [with pillows]. That is like a soundproof room.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Says Donnie Walhberg Treats Her 'Like a Queen'

Photo of Apart from the snoring, Jenny McCarthy said Donnie Wahlberg treats her 'like a queen.'
Source: MEGA

Apart from the snoring, Jenny McCarthy said Donnie Wahlberg treats her 'like a queen.;

She explained that if she can still hear him through her headphones, she taps him, and he rolls to the other side.

Despite their small sleeping issues, the Scary Movie 3 star emphasized her husband “treats her like a queen.”

"Communicates, loves me. He is absolutely what you could call textbook, truly perfect,” she detailed. “He is the nicest human being you will ever meet.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Tied the Knot in 2014

Photo of Jenny McCarthy shared that her husband sends her flowers every week.
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy shared that her husband sends her flowers every week.

McCarthy and Wahlberg first crossed paths during a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2012. They kept their romance under wraps until July 2013 before getting engaged less than a year later.

The stars are still in the honeymoon stage, as McCarthy revealed her husband gifts her flowers every week.

"He's never missed a Monday, in 10 years. He treats me like a queen,” she told a news outlet in March 2024. "He's my everything. He still gives me butterflies. He's the love of my life."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.