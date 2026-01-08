Jenny McCarthy Spills on the 'Wildest' Place She's Hooked Up With Husband Donnie Wahlberg
Jan. 8 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
Jenny McCarthy didn’t hold back when asked about intimacy with husband Donnie Wahlberg.
During her Wednesday, January 7, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Two and a Half Men alum, 53, was asked to name the “wildest place" she and her husband, 56, ever made "whoopee."
Jenny McCarthy Revealed the 'Wildest' Place She's Hooked Up With Donnie Wahlberg
“That’s a good question. Probably on an airplane,” McCarthy laughed before host Andy Cohen quickly asked if it was a commercial flight.
“No, but maybe some other things might have happened on a commercial flight, but not the ‘whopee’ part,” she coyly stated, prompting Cohen to ask a NSFW question.
“Mrs.Wahlberg🔥,” one user applauded her in the comments section, while another added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Her!!!”
Jenny McCarthy Got Honest About 'Challenges' With Husband Donnie Wahlberg
While the John Tucker Must Die actress usually has nothing but praise for her husband of 11 years, she confessed his snoring was “a challenge” she needed to work through when they first got together.
"I built in these insulations that really help me get through the night now. I sleep with these giant headphones on every night,” she recalled in an interview on Tuesday, January 6. "And then I built a Great Wall of China [with pillows]. That is like a soundproof room.”
Jenny McCarthy Says Donnie Walhberg Treats Her 'Like a Queen'
She explained that if she can still hear him through her headphones, she taps him, and he rolls to the other side.
Despite their small sleeping issues, the Scary Movie 3 star emphasized her husband “treats her like a queen.”
"Communicates, loves me. He is absolutely what you could call textbook, truly perfect,” she detailed. “He is the nicest human being you will ever meet.”
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Tied the Knot in 2014
McCarthy and Wahlberg first crossed paths during a joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2012. They kept their romance under wraps until July 2013 before getting engaged less than a year later.
The stars are still in the honeymoon stage, as McCarthy revealed her husband gifts her flowers every week.
"He's never missed a Monday, in 10 years. He treats me like a queen,” she told a news outlet in March 2024. "He's my everything. He still gives me butterflies. He's the love of my life."