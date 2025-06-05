or
Mark Consuelos Exposes Wife Kelly Ripa's Snoring Habits on 'Live': 'It's Cute'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for almost 30 years.

By:

June 5 2025, Updated 6:11 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa might not believe it — but her husband, Mark Consuelos, insists she's a snorer.

During the Thursday, June 5, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the Riverdale actor exposed his wife's sleeping habits as the couple went back and forth about their quirky bedtime routines.

Mark Consuelos Says Kelly Ripa Snores 'Like a Little Girl'

mark consuelos exposes wife kelly ripa snoring habits live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

The couples' bedtime routines were exposed on 'Live.'

After explaining how getting Botox in her jaw "changed" her life following years of being a "teeth grinder," Ripa told Consuelos that their bed informed her that she had "snored two minutes" the night before.

Ripa was shocked by her smart bed's revelation, as she claimed to never snore.

"Sometimes you do," Consuelos admitted, sweetly adding, "sometimes you do. It’s cute though. It's like a little girl."

Kelly Ripa Insists She Doesn't Snore

Source: @okmagazine/Instagram

Ripa disagreed, however, arguing, "the only time I snore is when I'm very sick, like if I have the flu."

Still, Consuelos continued to call out his spouse of more than 29 years, exposing in front of Live's studio audience that he had just caught Ripa snoring "the other day."

"You were taking a nap on the couch and you snored just a little, but it's like a little purr," he teased.

Kelly Ripa Jokingly Threatens Mark Consuelos With 'No More Kissing'

Kelly Ripa

mark consuelos exposes wife kelly ripa snoring habits live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa love to tease each other on their talk show.

In response to her husband, Ripa joked, "I’m catching it from you. Alright, no more kissing. That’s it," in reference to a talking point from earlier in the episode about a study that found "kissing can actually spread depression and anxiety."

Ripa additionally read how findings showed "one spouse [who] had poor mental health and trouble sleeping," ultimately "inflicted their healthy partner with similar symptoms in just six months because of the bacteria in the mouth."

mark consuelos exposes wife kelly ripa snoring habits live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa read a study about how kissing can transfer stress and anxiety.

As she explained the study, Consuelos asked, "how does that work?"

Ripa proceeded to read that kissing "can trigger the release of the stress hormone, cortisol, which can disrupt the balance of bacteria in the mouth" and "spouses can transfer this bacteria while kissing."

Kelly Ripa Reveals Mark Consuelos 'Likes to Kiss'

mark consuelos exposes wife kelly ripa snoring habits live
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa admitted her husband, Mark Consuelos, 'is a kisser.'

The longtime daytime talk show star looked disgusted as she continued to share that "prior research found as many as 80 million bacteria are transferred during just one 10-second kiss."

"10 seconds is a long time. That’s a long kiss," Consuelos chimed in, prompting Ripa to poke fun at her hubby.

"I’m gonna start timing you. And I’ll be like, ‘We’re a the eight-minute mark with this kiss. Because you’re a kisser. You like to kiss," she reminded Consuelos — who coyly giggled in his chair."

    OK! Logo

