or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Jenny McCarthy
OK LogoHEALTH

Jenny McCarthy Shockingly Admits Her Teeth Fell Out and 'Growths' Popped Up on Her Eyes After Botched Dental Implant

Photo of Jenny McCarthy
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy shockingly admitted her teeth fell out and 'growths' popped up on her eyes after a botched surgery involving a dental implant.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy revealed she suffered serious complications after a botched dental implant, leading to lost teeth and the development of “growths” on her eyes.

“I’ve had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth,” McCarthy, 53, revealed in a new interview. “I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Revealed Her Teeth Fell Out

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jenny McCarthy revealed her teeth fell out after a botched dental implant surgery.
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy revealed her teeth fell out after a botched dental implant surgery.

Although the John Tucker Must Die actress didn’t reveal many details of the surgery, McCarthy said her symptoms worsened as she tried to heal the swollen growths.

“My teeth were falling out, implants falling out,” she explained. “They finally had to dig into my jawbone and found I had a deep bone infection. I’ve been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only. Every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again. I’d be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy Opened Up About Dental Implant Surgery

Photo of Jenny McCarthy isn't letting her health slow down her holiday plans.
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy isn't letting her health slow down her holiday plans.

Despite the health scare, McCarthy isn’t letting her health slow down her holiday plans. The actress, alongside her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, stripped down in an action figure-inspired holiday card for Formless Beauty, labeled, "A Palm Springs Christmas Edition."

McCarthy turned heads in a tiny red bikini paired with a Santa hat and white sunglasses while Wahlberg, 56, showed off his chiseled physique by going shirtless, only donning red swim trunks and black shades.

MORE ON:
Jenny McCarthy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Showed Off Holiday Card

Photo of Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are known for their festive holiday cards every year.
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are known for their festive holiday cards every year.

"The secret is we always shoot it when Donnie gets off of tour, so he’s been dancing around on stage for the whole three months for his Vegas residency and is in great shape," she explained of their fit builds in an interview published on November 25. "I have to do the shoot in that window before he turns into that donut-loving cop on Boston Blue."

Photo of Jenny McCarthy showed off her physique in a red Santa bikini.
Source: MEGA

Jenny McCarthy showed off her physique in a red Santa bikini.

However, McCarthy did note that her own physique had changed due to only eating soft foods over the past year. "So people should actually feel a little sorry for me," she teased. "I was pretty unlucky."

Despite their commitment to the holiday, the Scary Movie star admitted she and her husband have had difficulties coordinating their holiday plans this year.

"It's been a little tricky-wicky getting together," McCarthy revealed. "I've been shooting Masked Singer in Los Angeles, he’s been in Canada. So it's been tricky and difficult, which means Thanksgiving and Christmas will mean more than anything this year. It’s just me and him, at home in Chicago, me cooking a bird, and enjoying each other."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.