Jenny McCarthy Shockingly Admits Her Teeth Fell Out and 'Growths' Popped Up on Her Eyes After Botched Dental Implant

Nov. 26 2025, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Jenny McCarthy revealed she suffered serious complications after a botched dental implant, leading to lost teeth and the development of “growths” on her eyes.
“I’ve had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth,” McCarthy, 53, revealed in a new interview. “I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs.”
Although the John Tucker Must Die actress didn’t reveal many details of the surgery, McCarthy said her symptoms worsened as she tried to heal the swollen growths.
“My teeth were falling out, implants falling out,” she explained. “They finally had to dig into my jawbone and found I had a deep bone infection. I’ve been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only. Every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again. I’d be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up.”
Despite the health scare, McCarthy isn’t letting her health slow down her holiday plans. The actress, alongside her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, stripped down in an action figure-inspired holiday card for Formless Beauty, labeled, "A Palm Springs Christmas Edition."
McCarthy turned heads in a tiny red bikini paired with a Santa hat and white sunglasses while Wahlberg, 56, showed off his chiseled physique by going shirtless, only donning red swim trunks and black shades.
"The secret is we always shoot it when Donnie gets off of tour, so he’s been dancing around on stage for the whole three months for his Vegas residency and is in great shape," she explained of their fit builds in an interview published on November 25. "I have to do the shoot in that window before he turns into that donut-loving cop on Boston Blue."
However, McCarthy did note that her own physique had changed due to only eating soft foods over the past year. "So people should actually feel a little sorry for me," she teased. "I was pretty unlucky."
Despite their commitment to the holiday, the Scary Movie star admitted she and her husband have had difficulties coordinating their holiday plans this year.
"It's been a little tricky-wicky getting together," McCarthy revealed. "I've been shooting Masked Singer in Los Angeles, he’s been in Canada. So it's been tricky and difficult, which means Thanksgiving and Christmas will mean more than anything this year. It’s just me and him, at home in Chicago, me cooking a bird, and enjoying each other."