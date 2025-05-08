Jenny McCarthy Reveals Couples Therapy With Husband Donnie Wahlberg Was 'Essential' for Their Relationship

Jenny McCarthy revealed in an interview from Wednesday, May 7, that she and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, use couples therapy as a tool for a healthy relationship.

“I asked him to go to couples therapy before we needed couples therapy. It was in the first few months of us being together,” she admitted to Billy Bush.

McCarthy noted that even though she and Wahlberg have been married since August 2014, they handle their emotions differently, which ultimately led to seeking outside guidance.