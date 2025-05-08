Jenny McCarthy Reveals Couples Therapy With Husband Donnie Wahlberg Was 'Essential' for Their Relationship
Jenny McCarthy revealed in an interview from Wednesday, May 7, that she and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, use couples therapy as a tool for a healthy relationship.
“I asked him to go to couples therapy before we needed couples therapy. It was in the first few months of us being together,” she admitted to Billy Bush.
McCarthy noted that even though she and Wahlberg have been married since August 2014, they handle their emotions differently, which ultimately led to seeking outside guidance.
“There’s always a quiet person, and there’s always one who wants to talk it out. The quiet person needs a little bit more time to decompress a situation,” she said.
“The talker wants to resolve it right now. So you have to have a tool belt of like, ‘Okay, this is what I need to use to help my partner get there, and this is the one I need to do for my partner who handles things differently,’” McCarthy added. “So by having that tool belt that a couple's therapist might give you is essential. It was essential.”
Jenny McCarthy Says Donnie Wahlberg Is 'Truly One-of-a-Kind'
Though the TV personality and her actor husband use outside sources to maintain a strong marriage, she gushed that Wahlberg is “truly one-of-a-kind, one of the most incredible human beings.”
She spilled, “If you ask anyone Donnie’s worked with on sets, they’ll say he’s the greatest person they’ve ever worked with, and he truly is.”
McCarthy and the Saw actor initially sparked a connection in 2012 on the set of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. He later appeared on The Jenny McCarthy Show in 2013, leading to an engagement in April 2014.
Jenny McCarthy Revealed Donnie Wahlberg's Five Best Qualities
In an interview from March, McCarthy spoke about her husband, whom she said she was destined to be with. “You know what we say, our relationship was written in the stars, and our stars shine brighter together,” the former Playboy model explained.
She noted that Wahlberg has five key factors that attracted her to him. Though his “cute butt” is one of her favorite attributes, McCarthy shared, “What sealed the deal was that he was a man that knows how to have a conversation, funny, smart and listens.”
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Walhberg Renew Their Vows Every Year
Apart from utilizing couples therapy to stimulate their marriage, the couple came up with a unique and personal way to stay connected.
Every year on their anniversary, McCarthy and Wahlberg renew their vows. The idea was initially his — however, after 10 years of marriage in August 2024, McCarthy surprised him by having the ceremony at the same location where they had married each other.
In discussing the intimate tradition, Wahlberg explained to a news outlet, “To be able to do it again with what we know now and 10 years under our belt… to just be in that space of honesty and vulnerability with each other, it's really a profound thing to do.”