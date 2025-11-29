Jenny McCarthy Looks Unrecognizable With Slimmed-Down Figure After Harrowing Medical Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Jenny McCarthy showed off a skinnier figure in a new clip, just days after she revealed her medical issues that she has suffered with for the last year. The Scream 3 actress, 53, and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, posed together in a Christmas-themed shoot that he posted on social media November 28. McCarthy donned a red bikini for the photoshoot that was also beach Barbie-esque.

Red-Hot for the Holidays!

View this post on Instagram Source: @donniewahlberg/Instagram Donnie Wahlberg shared his annual holiday card with Jenny McCarthy on Instagram.

"Happy Holidays! It’s here again! Jenny & Donnie’s annual Formless Beauty Holiday Card! This year’s Palm Springs Christmas Doll Box photo comes with all Holiday bundles! Visit Formless! Let’s go! ❤️🏖️☀️🎄🎁 #holidays #christmas #fun #makeup," the Blue Bloods actor, 56, captioned the cute video. The Playboy model discussed her health challenges she suffered from in the last few months, detailing in an interview with People how her weight loss can be credited to the nine dental surgeries she undergone that prohibited her from munching on hard and most solid foods.

Jenny McCarthy Underwent 9 Painful Mouth Surgeries

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy admitted her teeth fell out and had 'growths' on her eyeballs.

“I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs,” McCarthy said in the profile published on November 26. "My teeth were falling out, implants falling out.” She noted she could only eat soft foods and had to be on antibiotics for 12 months. “They finally had to dig into my jawbone and found I had a deep bone infection," the John Tucker Must Die star revealed.

Source: @donniewahlberg/Instagram The couple sported Christmas-themed looks for their fun shoot.

“As of now, I’m able to chew again, but every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again, I’d be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up, and at the same time I was getting these growths popping up on my eyeballs,” she said. “People should actually feel a little sorry for me!” McCarthy joked.

Source: @donniewahlberg/Instagram The holiday card is titled 'A Palm Springs Christmas Edition.'