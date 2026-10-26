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Jenny Mollen Jokes Her Shopping Habit 'Pushed' Jason Biggs 'Over the Edge' After Split

images of Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs.
Source: MEGA

Jenny Mollen has maintained her playful online presence following her separation from Jason Biggs.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:16 p.m. ET

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Jenny Mollen hasn't lost her sense of humor following her split from Jason Biggs.

In an Instagram post, she joked about her shopping habits and how they might have made the actor upset when they were still together.

"I wonder what it was that pushed Jason over the edge," the text reads alongside a conversation about a rug.

"Hi, this is Metin, your carpet dealer from Turkey. I’m in your area for few weeks making few deliveries and wanted to see if I could stop by while I’m here," the message read.

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Jenny Mollen Makes People Laugh With Her Post

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image of Jenny Mollen joked about the rug in a post.
Source: @JENNYMOLLEN/INSTAGRAM

Jenny Mollen joked about the rug in a post.

Of course, people loved seeing Mollen's post.

One person wrote, "What is a red flag to some could be a green flag to another @jennymollen ! Theres a man out there vying for a woman with Turkish rug connects 😘," while another said, "STOP I get this text like 2x a month."

A third person added, "Metin is texting and calling me non stop the last few week."

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Inside Biggs and Mollen's Marriage

image of Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen separated after 18 years of marriage.
Source: MEGA

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen separated after 18 years of marriage.

On May 14, Biggs and Mollen confirmed they were separating.

"They are on great terms and remain focused on raising their two boys," their spokesperson said.

The pair share sons Sid, 12, and Lazlo, 8. .

"They are very much connected," the source said. "I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms."

Biggs and Mollen met in 2007 while filming My Best Friend's Girl, directed by Howard Deutch. They married the following year.

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Mollen Reflects on Life After Her Breakup

image of Mollen joked that her upcoming Italy getaway sounded like 'Eat, Pray, Love' amid her separation.
Source: MEGA

Mollen joked that her upcoming Italy getaway sounded like 'Eat, Pray, Love' amid her separation.

Two weeks after the separation announcement, Mollen addressed her changing circumstances in a May 25 Substack essay titled "Don't Tell Me What It Is."

The star shared she is planning a trip to Italy, but denied that the getaway is a way to reinvent herself after her breakup.

"I leave for Italy on Wednesday, which sounds soooo Eat, Pray, Love considering the current state of my life," she wrote.

"But I'm not going to find myself or sleep with some beautiful Italian stranger. I already have two half-Italians at home," she continued, referring to her sons.

Jenny Mollen Embraces Being Single

image of Mollen defended a photo post separation, saying, 'I'm suddenly like a different kind of target.'
Source: @JENNYMOLLEN/INSTAGRAM

Mollen defended a photo post separation, saying, 'I'm suddenly like a different kind of target.'

In June, she reflected on being independent.

"I'm single for the first time in 18 years — like, what is my life?" Mollen said when asked about the breakup on a podcast. "It's really bizarre, because, well, also you have kids with somebody, right? So people will be like, 'Oh, you know, how does it feel?' And I'm like, 'I don't know, like, the same?' We live in two different places, but we're still tethered. We have kids."

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