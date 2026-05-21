Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen’s Amicable Split After 18 Years of Marriage Raises Eyebrows

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have quietly ended their 18-year marriage, confirming their split with a carefully worded statement that emphasizes unity even as questions swirl about what led to the breakup. A representative for the couple confirmed the separation to People, noting they remain on “great terms” and are focused on co-parenting their two sons, Lazlo, 8, and Sid, 12. A source close to the pair added that they are “doing great” and even spent Biggs’ 48th birthday together as a family. “They are very much connected,” the rep said of Biggs and Mollen’s future as co-parents. “I have no doubt that they will remain on excellent terms.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Picture-Perfect Split

Source: MEGA The former couple emphasized their co-parenting relationship.

The language surrounding the breakup has struck a familiar tone in Hollywood. “This is the same public relationship playbook that has been used in politics and Hollywood for decades,” said Aaron Evans, strategic communications expert and President of Story Group. “Whenever you see 'on great terms,' 'with love and respect,' and 'focused on co-parenting', these statements are crafted by professionals, not confessed in earnest.” He noted that these statements are designed to shape the narrative early. “They lower the temperature before the gossip cycle picks it up,” he explained. “They set a public tone the kids will eventually read for themselves. And they hand every reporter covering the story the same sentence to quote, which shuts speculation down faster than 'no comment' ever could.”

Article continues below advertisement

What’s Not Being Said

Source: MEGA Reports pointed to mounting stress behind the split.

“What's left out is just as deliberate as what's kept in,” Evans said. “You almost never see a reason, a timeline, or a third party named, because the moment any of those land in print, the story has somewhere new to go.” Indeed, sources told Daily Mail that stress in Biggs’ professional life, including the pressure surrounding his directorial debut, 2025’s Untitled Home Invasion Romance, as well as his dramatic weight loss, created a “wedge” in the relationship. The couple had reportedly been attending therapy and dealing with “issues” for a while before ultimately deciding to separate.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Protecting the Next Chapter

Source: MEGA Sources said the pair remained on good terms.

For both Biggs and Mollen, the focus now appears to be on stability, both personally and professionally. “The reputation math is real on both sides. Jason and Jenny are still working professionals with projects, partners, and people who depend on them,” Evans said.

Source: MEGA The breakup statement drew public attention.