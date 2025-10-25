Jeremy Allen White Gushes Over Bruce Springsteen and Wife Patti Scialfa's Marriage: 'May We All Be So Lucky'
Oct. 25 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jeremy Allen White is stepping into Bruce Springsteen’s shoes as he stars in the upcoming biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, and couldn’t help but gush about the musician’s marriage to Patti Scialfa.
White, 34, spoke about a moment before filming started, when he visited Springsteen’s home in a conversation published by a news outlet on Tuesday, October 21.
Jeremy Allen White Praised Bruce Springsteen's Marriage
“He lives very close to where he grew up and it’s a property he was familiar with as a child. He told me he used to bike past it and look down this long driveway and go, ‘Who lives there?’ And it’s his now,” The Bear star recounted.
White explained that Springsteen and Scialfa still live in the same home where they’ve spent years raising their children.
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Met in the 1980s
“I went over there and I talked to him for a long time and it was getting about time for me to go, and he walked me out and I was looking at the land and I’d met their horses and he and Patti are so in love with each other still,” the Shameless actor explained. “I was getting ready to go and I turned around to him and I was just like, ‘You did it.’ I was so struck. He figured it out. May we all be so lucky.”
Springsteen and Scialfa were friends in the 1980s, meeting at a local bar years before they made it down the aisle in 1991. The pair share three adult children: Evan James, Jessica Rae and Samuel Ryan.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jeremy Allen White Stars in Bruce Springsteen Biopic
Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, set to hit theaters on Friday, October 24, "chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past," according to the film’s synopsis.
Gaby Hoffman, who portrays Springsteen’s mother, Adele, in the biopic, explained that the legendary musician was a major influence on set, "giving his blessings and expressing his gratitude," she told People. "Very, lovely incredible man. He was hands off."
Jeremy Allen White Received a Special Gift From Bruce Springsteen
Jeremy explained that Bruce even gave him a special “good luck charm” during their work together. "I have an old Mets hat that I wear very often that's pretty tattered up and torn," he told CBS Mornings, noting the “Dancing in the Dark” singer owned it more than 30 years. "I wore it at Telluride Film Festival, where I spent a lot of time with Bruce."