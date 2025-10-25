Jeremy Allen White Gushes Over Bruce Springsteen and Wife Patti Scialfa's Marriage: 'May We All Be So Lucky'

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Allen White is stepping into Bruce Springsteen’s shoes as he stars in the upcoming biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, and couldn’t help but gush about the musician’s marriage to Patti Scialfa. White, 34, spoke about a moment before filming started, when he visited Springsteen’s home in a conversation published by a news outlet on Tuesday, October 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Allen White Praised Bruce Springsteen's Marriage

Source: MEGA Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen have been married since 1991.

“He lives very close to where he grew up and it’s a property he was familiar with as a child. He told me he used to bike past it and look down this long driveway and go, ‘Who lives there?’ And it’s his now,” The Bear star recounted. White explained that Springsteen and Scialfa still live in the same home where they’ve spent years raising their children.

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa Met in the 1980s

Source: MEGA Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen first met at a bar in the 1980s.

“I went over there and I talked to him for a long time and it was getting about time for me to go, and he walked me out and I was looking at the land and I’d met their horses and he and Patti are so in love with each other still,” the Shameless actor explained. “I was getting ready to go and I turned around to him and I was just like, ‘You did it.’ I was so struck. He figured it out. May we all be so lucky.” Springsteen and Scialfa were friends in the 1980s, meeting at a local bar years before they made it down the aisle in 1991. The pair share three adult children: Evan James, Jessica Rae and Samuel Ryan.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Allen White Stars in Bruce Springsteen Biopic

Source: MEGA Jeremy Allen White stars in 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,' a Bruce Springsteen biopic.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, set to hit theaters on Friday, October 24, "chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past," according to the film’s synopsis. Gaby Hoffman, who portrays Springsteen’s mother, Adele, in the biopic, explained that the legendary musician was a major influence on set, "giving his blessings and expressing his gratitude," she told People. "Very, lovely incredible man. He was hands off."

Jeremy Allen White Received a Special Gift From Bruce Springsteen

Source: CBS Mornings Jeremy Allen White revealed that Bruce Springsteen gifted a special hat, which he owned for more than 30 years.