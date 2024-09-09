Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Reveals 2018 Blood Cancer Diagnosis in New Film

"You sing with your diaphragm. You know, my diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, so I literally couldn't sing at all, you know? And that lasted for two, three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems," he said in March while on Sirius XM's E Street Radio.

"It took a while for the doctors to say, 'Oh, no, you're gonna be OK,'" he continued. "At first, nobody was quite saying that, which made me nervous, y'know?"

Springsteen later resumed his tour after feeling better.