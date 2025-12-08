Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan: What We Know About the Shocking Drug Allegations
Dec. 8 2025, Published 6:31 a.m. ET
Former Emily in Paris star and Tony Award-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris found himself in serious trouble during a trip to Japan in December.
On November 16, police arrested Harris at Naha Airport in Okinawa, reportedly for attempting to smuggle drugs into the country. According to Reuters, authorities discovered synthetic narcotic MDMA — commonly known as molly or ecstasy — in his possession.
As of now, Harris remains in custody in Japan, where drug laws are notoriously strict.
Who Is Jeremy O. Harris?
Harris rose to fame as the fashion designer Grégory Elliott Duprée in Emily in Paris, appearing in the second and third seasons. He also starred in Gossip Girl and What We Do in the Shadows and served as a co-producer on Euphoria Season 2. His groundbreaking play, Slave Play, received a record-breaking 12 Tony Award nominations in 2019.
An Okinawa Regional Customs representative told Reuters that Harris traveled from Britain to Taiwan before attempting to enter Okinawa. During a customs check, officials allegedly found 0.78 grams of crystal containing MDMA. As a result, authorities detained him on suspicion of violating Japan's Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act.
Prosecutors formally initiated the process to charge Harris on December 4. He has remained in custody in Tomigusuku since his arrest. The current status of his plea remains unclear.
Impact on Upcoming Projects
Harris was slated to appear at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia in December to promote his road movie Erupcja, which he co-wrote and stars in alongside pop star Charli XCX. Although the festival hasn't publicly addressed Harris' legal troubles, he has been removed from all promotional materials.
Understanding Japan's Strict Drug Laws
Japan has some of the most stringent drug laws in the developed world. Offenses are categorized — marijuana, stimulants, opioids and a fourth classification for "narcotics and psychotropics." Harris faces allegations under the Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Law, enacted in 1953.
The U.S. Embassy in Japan warns American travelers about the severe risks of bringing even common medications and over-the-counter drugs.
They state, "It does not matter if you have a valid U.S. prescription for a medicine/drug which is illegal in Japan: if you bring it with you, you risk arrest and detention by the Japanese authorities."
Harris' situation is not isolated; DJ David Morales faced arrest at Fukuoka Airport in 2018 for possessing MDMA, though he was eventually released without charges.
Most notably, Paul McCartney was arrested in 1980 for trying to bring marijuana into Japan and was held for nine days before being deported.