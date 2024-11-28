15 Celebrities You Didn't Know Went to Jail: Paul McCartney, Sean Penn and More
Christian Slater
Christian Slater has had multiple stints behind bars due to several brushes with the law, including a 1990 drunk driving incident that caused him to face a 10-day sentence.
In 1998, he turned himself in and served a 90-day jail sentence after assaulting his girlfriend and a police officer while under the influence of drugs.
"I had two DUI arrests when I was nineteen, a gun arrest at the airport and then this last debacle. What I am happy about is, as a result of this it has brought everybody a lot closer together and has helped get everybody involved in the recovery process, which is exciting to me," he told Rolling Stone.
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo was in and out of jail for 11 years due to armed robbery and drug offenses following his first arrest at 10.
In 1969, he completed five years of a 10-year sentence and has been sober ever since.
"I don't think I've ever committed a crime that wasn't drug and alcohol-related," he told Shondaland. "So, I kind of just made a promise. I said, 'Hey, Lord. If you let me die with dignity, I'll say your name every day. And I'll do whatever I can for my fellow inmates.'"
Khloé Kardashian
In July 2007, Khloé Kardashian was sentenced to 30 days in jail for violating probation following a DUI arrest. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum only served less than three hours due to overcrowding in the Lynwood, Calif., city jail.
Lauryn Hill
After pleading guilty to tax evasion, Lauryn Hill was sent to prison and served three months in May 2013.
"I needed to be able to earn so I could pay my taxes, without compromising the health and welfare of my children, and I was being denied that," she said in a statement, explaining she was unable to pay taxes on about $1 million in earnings as she dropped out of the industry.
Mark Wahlberg
Rapper-turned-actor Mark Wahlberg experienced life behind bars at a young age.
In 1988, then-16-year-old spewed racist statements at two Vietnamese men and assaulted them with a stick while high on drugs. He was tried for attempted murder as soon as he became an adult, facing two years of imprisonment at Suffolk County Deer Island House of Correction after his felony assault conviction.
He ultimately served only 45 days.
Martha Stewart
In 2004, Martha Stewart was incarcerated after she was found guilty of conspiracy and obstruction of justice in the ImClone stock trading case. She stayed at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp for five months.
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother Marc Sorrentino found themselves in deep trouble following their involvement in a tax evasion case.
The Jersey Shore star pleaded guilty to one count in January 2018, leading to an eight-month prison time and two-years supervised release.
"I'm definitely a big believer not to let your circumstances sort of define you, but refine you," he said of his legal headache in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment before the release of his show, Statute of Limitations.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson was arrested in July 1991 after sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl in a hotel room in Indianapolis. He was convicted in February of the following year and was sentenced to six years in a federal correction facility, though he only served less than half of it.
Paul McCartney
In January 1980, Paul McCartney got busted at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, after officials found marijuana in his suitcase. He was quickly deported after his nine-day stay at the Tokyo Narcotics Detention Center.
Looking back at the incident, he said he was still "hazy" as to how it happened.
"I got out 'cause of my celebrity," he said during his appearance on the Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool.
Sean Penn
Sean Penn's string of legal headaches included the time he served 33 days of his 60-day jail sentence after punching an extra while they were working on his film Colors in 1987.
Tim Allen
Tim Allen was cuffed at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan in 1978 after authorities found over a pound of cocaine in his luggage. He prevented himself from getting life imprisonment by naming the other dealers at the time, only serving two years and four months.
"I just shut up and did what I was told. It was the first time ever I did what I was told and played the game... I learned literally how to live day by day. And I learned how to shut up. You definitely want to learn how to shut up," he said of his jail time on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast in 2021.
The Home Improvement alum revealed he was grateful for his sobriety, adding, "I don't say this lightly and anybody who has been incarcerated [knows], it's surprising what the human being will get used to. Eventually after eight months, I got used to it. There were okay times. Saturday we got better food. Eventually, I went from a holding cell arrangement to my own cell."
Tommy Lee
In May 1998, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was sentenced to six months in prison and three years of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting his then-wife, Pamela Anderson.
Wesley Snipes
"I came out a clearer person," told The Guardian when he looked back at his prison time. "Clearer on my values, clearer on my purpose, clearer about my relationship with my ancestors and the great god and the great goddess above, and clearer on what I was going to do once I had my freedom back."
Snipes was clapped in irons after failing to report and pay income taxes, receiving a three-year prison sentence in 2008. He was released in April 2013.
"The biggest thing I got from it was learning the value of time and how we often squander it ... I understand that very clearly now, having been away from my family and loved ones two and a half years," the Blade actor continued.
Zsa Zsa Gabor
In 1989, Zsa Zsa Gabor was jailed for slapping a police officer after she was pulled over for driving with expired registration tags. She was found guilty of battery and ended up serving a three-day prison sentence.