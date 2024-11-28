15 Celebrities You Didn't Know Went to Jail: Paul McCartney, Sean Penn and More

Christian Slater has had multiple stints behind bars due to several brushes with the law, including a 1990 drunk driving incident that caused him to face a 10-day sentence.

In 1998, he turned himself in and served a 90-day jail sentence after assaulting his girlfriend and a police officer while under the influence of drugs.

"I had two DUI arrests when I was nineteen, a gun arrest at the airport and then this last debacle. What I am happy about is, as a result of this it has brought everybody a lot closer together and has helped get everybody involved in the recovery process, which is exciting to me," he told Rolling Stone.