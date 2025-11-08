'Charming' Jeremy Renner Accused of Sending 'Flirty Texts' and X-Rated Content to Multiple Women as Scandal Explodes: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Renner has been accused of flooding women's phones with explicit photos and videos, a source claimed about the star, who was critically injured on January 1, 2023, after being run over by his own 14,000-pound Pistenbully snowplow while trying to save his nephew. “He’s done this for years,” one Hollywood insider insisted to gossip columnist Rob Shuter. “Every new woman gets the same treatment — flirty texts, then out of nowhere, the photos start coming. He thinks it’s charming.” “He loves to show off,” another insider added. “Let’s just say he’s very confident about what he’s working with.”

Source: mega The actor has been accused of sending 'flirty texts' to multiple women.

Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou is the latest person to accuse Renner, 54, of filling her inbox with “personal and explicit” content. She claimed he turned "aggressive and threatening" when it came out, claiming he would go on drunken rants that left her "scared." She alleged he threatened to call "ICE" after things between them went sour. Zhou, who directed the documentary Chronicles of Disney, made the allegations via Instagram.

Source: @yizhouofficial/Instagram Yi Zhou uploaded a picture of the actor to her Instagram.

“Mr. Renner first contacted me directly in June, sending personal and intimate photographs of himself, behavior that, according to public reports, he has exhibited before,” she claimed to her followers on Monday, November 3. “He convinced me of his sincerity, saying he had been single for a long time and open to a long-term relationship,” she continued. “I believed in him, in the power of love and in the possibility of redemption.”

Though Renner "entered into written agreements" with her production company, he allegedly "refused" to promote their projects. “When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and as a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me, an act that deeply shocked and frightened me,” Zhou alleged, adding that the “misinformation and intimidation” caused her “personal and reputational harm.”

While speaking to Daily Mail on Thursday, November 6, she gave the outlet screenshots of what Renner allegedly sent her via WhatsApp in June. The video, which showed a male p--- actor and a female p--- actress engaging in an NSFW act, was allegedly sent alongside the message, “Oh, yes ? 🤤 This ok ???”

Source: @yizhouofficial/Instagram Yi Zhou claimed she is 'scared' of Jeremy Renner.

Zhou claimed to have “a collection of those photos and the p--- gifs that he sent.” Zhou also claimed she and the actor dated for a period of time after he first reached out to her. Things took a turn for the worse when Renner allegedly got drunk during a work meeting at their house.

“I was discussing … doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and [began] angry-yelling for two hours,” Zhou claimed of the August incident. “I had to location-share to my team, my parents and Disney colleagues in case something happen[ed] to me [so] they [knew] where I [was].”

Source: mega Jeremy Renner's behavior is 'reckless,' one insider said.

Zhou said she had to "lock" herself "in a room to be safe and started "praying" he wouldn't get into the room. Zhou claims Renner warned her about calling immigration authorities, which has left industry veterans shocked. “It’s reckless,” a longtime associate dished. “He’s supposed to be in image-recovery mode. This could blow that up.” “There’ve been murmurs about this for years,” one producer revealed. “Jeremy’s got a performance streak — on set, online, and definitely in the DMs.”