Jeremy Renner Was 'Basically Dead' After Horrific Snowplow Wreck: 'I Could See My Lifetime'
Jeremy Renner goes into gruesome detail about the seriousness of his near-fatal snowplow wreck in his new memoir, My Next Breath.
In the tome, out on Tuesday, April 29, the movie star revealed he was "basically dead" in the minutes after the 2023 accident, in which he was run over by the equipment after pushing his nephew out of the way to save him.
The Hurt Locker star revealed the accident was his fault, as he failed to follow instructions.
"'Before exiting the driver’s cab! – Apply parking brake,' the manual says. But I didn’t engage the parking brake, or disengage the steel tracks," Renner, 54, confessed. "In that moment — an innocent, critical, life-changing moment — that tiny but monumental slip of the mind would change the course of my life for ever."
"My feet lost their grip on the moving tracks, and I never made it to the cab. I lurched violently forward, out of controlIn that split second I was catapulted off the spinning metal tracks, arms flailing," he recalled. "I arced over the front of the tracks, propelled forward, down on to the hard-packed ice, where my head hit the ground hard and instantly gashed open."
"Six f------ wheels, seventy-six steel blades, 14,000 pounds of machine, all ranged against one human body," the dad-of-one said of what his body endured. "I hear all the bones crack … skull, jaw, cheekbones, molars: fibula, tibia, lungs, eye sockets, cranium, pelvis, ulna, legs, arms, skin, crack, snap, crack, squeeze. I had no full sense then what a hot mess my body was in."
As a ton of blood poured out, Renner claimed he was technically moving onto the afterlife.
"I could see my lifetime. I could see everything all at once. It could have been for ten seconds; could have been for five minutes. I know I died," the actor wrote. "… When the EMTs arrived, they noted that my heart had bottomed out at 18, and 18 beats per minute, you’re basically dead."
The Hawkeye lead also shockingly revealed one of his eyes "violently burst out of my skull."
Things became so bad that he wrote a letter to his family and said, "If I get to a point where I have to live on a machine or serious pain drugs to continue, I choose NOT to continue a dishonest life. I have lived all I wanted to live."
Fortunately, after surgeries and physical therapy, Renner made a full recovery.
"My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it's my duty to do so," he penned on social media in 2023. "Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all."