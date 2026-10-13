Jeremy Renner Says 'Avengers: Doomsday' Superheroes 'Will Probably Lose' Without Hawkeye: 'They Didn’t Call Me, So It’s Their Fault'

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Jeremy Renner believes the Avengers could pay the price for his absence. “So the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know… they didn’t call me, so it’s their fault. They’re going to lose," he said of the film, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18. Renner, who has played Clint Barton across several Marvel projects, previously expressed interest in reprising the role.

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even hawkeye knows the avengers lose when he's not in the movie😭 #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/i81g9ewvti — em | doomsday era (@drdoomarchive) October 11, 2026 Source: @DRDOOMARCHIVE/INSTAGRAM Jeremy Renner said 'Avengers: Doomsday' will suffer as 'they didn't call' him.

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Renner Says Marvel Did Not Contact Him

Source: MEGA Renner claimed he will not be returning as Hawkeye even for a cameo in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

When asked whether he would appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Renner immediately ruled out a return. "No, no, no, no. Not in that one," he said, before joking that Marvel's decision not to contact him could cost the Avengers their next battle. Renner previously portrayed Hawkeye in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame, and made brief appearances in Thor and Captain America: Civil War.

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'Mayor of Kingston' Actor Welcomes 'Avengers: Endgame' Re-Release

Source: Lumeimages/MEGA Renner doesn't hold any grudges against MCU and said he is excited for Avengers: Endgame's re-release.

Despite sitting out the next Avengers installment, Renner expressed excitement about the theatrical re-release of Avengers: Endgame. The 2019 film returned to theaters ahead of Doomsday's December release. The re-release gives audiences another chance to revisit Renner's character in the Marvel franchise before the next chapter arrives.

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Renner Was 'Happy to Do' 'Hawkeye' Season 2

Source: Atlantic Images/MEGA Renner previously revealed he loves 'the character' he played in MCU and was 'happy to be in that world.'

In a 2025 interview, Renner said he remained open to returning to the MCU. "I'm always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character," he said. "I'm sure we'll end up doing Season 2 [of Hawkeye], and do other things. And I'm happy to do it." Renner also joked about preparing for the physical demands of another Marvel project, saying, "I don't know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights."

Inside Renner's Accident

Source: SteveSands/MEGA Renner suffered a horrific accident that caused 14 fractures and later said he had recovered 'more than 150 percent.'