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Jeremy Renner Says 'Avengers: Doomsday' Superheroes 'Will Probably Lose' Without Hawkeye: 'They Didn’t Call Me, So It’s Their Fault'

image of Jeremy Renner
Source: C Flanigan/MEGA

Jeremy Renner claimed 'Avengers' will 'lose' in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

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Jeremy Renner believes the Avengers could pay the price for his absence.

“So the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know… they didn’t call me, so it’s their fault. They’re going to lose," he said of the film, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 18.

Renner, who has played Clint Barton across several Marvel projects, previously expressed interest in reprising the role.

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Source: @DRDOOMARCHIVE/INSTAGRAM

Jeremy Renner said 'Avengers: Doomsday' will suffer as 'they didn't call' him.

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Renner Says Marvel Did Not Contact Him

image of Renner claimed he will not be returning as Hawkeye even for a cameo in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'
Source: MEGA

Renner claimed he will not be returning as Hawkeye even for a cameo in 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

When asked whether he would appear in Avengers: Doomsday, Renner immediately ruled out a return.

"No, no, no, no. Not in that one," he said, before joking that Marvel's decision not to contact him could cost the Avengers their next battle.

Renner previously portrayed Hawkeye in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Endgame, and made brief appearances in Thor and Captain America: Civil War.

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'Mayor of Kingston' Actor Welcomes 'Avengers: Endgame' Re-Release

image of Renner doesn't hold any grudges against MCU and said he is excited for Avengers: Endgame's re-release.
Source: Lumeimages/MEGA

Renner doesn't hold any grudges against MCU and said he is excited for Avengers: Endgame's re-release.

Despite sitting out the next Avengers installment, Renner expressed excitement about the theatrical re-release of Avengers: Endgame. The 2019 film returned to theaters ahead of Doomsday's December release.

The re-release gives audiences another chance to revisit Renner's character in the Marvel franchise before the next chapter arrives.

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Renner Was 'Happy to Do' 'Hawkeye' Season 2

image of Renner previously revealed he loves 'the character' he played in MCU and was 'happy to be in that world.'
Source: Atlantic Images/MEGA

Renner previously revealed he loves 'the character' he played in MCU and was 'happy to be in that world.'

In a 2025 interview, Renner said he remained open to returning to the MCU.

"I'm always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character," he said. "I'm sure we'll end up doing Season 2 [of Hawkeye], and do other things. And I'm happy to do it."

Renner also joked about preparing for the physical demands of another Marvel project, saying, "I don't know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights."

Inside Renner's Accident

image of Renner suffered a horrific accident that caused 14 fractures and later said he had recovered 'more than 150%.'
Source: SteveSands/MEGA

Renner suffered a horrific accident that caused 14 fractures and later said he had recovered 'more than 150 percent.'

Renner's willingness to return to action-heavy roles followed his recovery from a January 2023 snowmobile accident. The actor was run over by a Snowcat, a large snow-removal vehicle weighing at least 14,330 pounds, and suffered extensive injuries.

His injuries included eight broken ribs in 14 places, fractures to his right knee and ankle, a broken tibia and ankle on his left leg, and fractures to his right clavicle and shoulder.

In 2025, Renner said he had recovered "more than 150 percent" and was ready to perform his own stunts again.

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