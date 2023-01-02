Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident
New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome.
The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs.
As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.
The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time.
Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” his rep stated. "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."
According to a press release, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.
“Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital,” public information officer Kristin Vietti told The Hollywood Reporter. “Mr. Renner was the only involved party.”
Of course, fans took to Renner's Instagram page to share their well-wishes. One person wrote, "Recover soon! You got this! 🙌🏽," while another added, "Speedy recovery 🍀🍀💯 you‘re a Avenger, you get it done 💪💯 all the best 🤞🍀❤️."
A third person added, "Get well soon, Hawkeye ❤️."
Renner is known for doing his own stunts in action films. However, when he was shooting the comedy flick Tag, he broke both of his arms.
“I fell like 20 feet off a stack of chairs,” he told Howard Stern. “I broke both of my arms, I got back up and did the stunt again. I just know my limitations."
“I’m doing a job that isn’t really requiring a ton of stunts. It’s not an action movie; it’s a comedy. It just happens to have a few stunts in it,” he quipped. “It affects how I get dressed in the morning. I can’t tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by."