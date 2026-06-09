Jerry O'Connell Shows Off Ripped Arms in Knicks Jersey While Rooting for NYC Team From California: Photos

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Jerry O'Connell is turning heads and flexing hard while repping the New York Knicks from across the country in California. The Baby on Board star, 52, showed off his ripped physique in a Knicks jersey while tuning in to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8, as the New York Knicks faced off against the San Antonio Spurs.

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Jerry O'Connell Put His Muscular Arms on Full Display

Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram Jerry O'Connell sported the New York Knicks from a Southern California bar.

O'Connell, decked out in the team's orange and blue colors, stopped for a quick selfie in a photo shared via Instagram before making his way into a sports bar. The Young & Hungry actor took his followers along inside the crowded venue, where countless fans were draped in New York Knicks gear. "Legit, 2nd best place in the world, right now," he captioned a video that showed that bar's lively atmosphere.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram Jerry O'Connell was in California for Game 3 of the NBA finals.

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Jerry O'Connell Visited San Antonio for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram Jerry O'Connell visited San Antonio, Tx., for Game 1 of the NBA finals.

The Donor Party star is known for being a diehard Knicks fan and was recently spotted in San Antonio, Tx., on June 3 for Game 1 of the NBA finals. "I landed in San Antonio," he said while walking around the city's lively downtown area in footage posted via X. "It's beautiful, by the way. Everyone should come here, real part of American history."

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Jerry O'Connell Teased a Move to San Antonio

Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram Jerry O'Connell shared several photos as he visited landmarks like the River Walk and the Alamo.

O'Connell posted several photos while visiting the Texas city's many landmarks, including the Alamo and the River Walk, teasing he was ready to leave his home in California. "Oh and I am moving to San Antonio," he captioned a photo of himself enjoying an outdoor beverage.

Jerry O'Connell Received Parenting Backlash Last Month

Source: MEGA Jerry O'Connell said his teenage daughters were 'vaping all the time.'