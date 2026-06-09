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Jerry O'Connell Shows Off Ripped Arms in Knicks Jersey While Rooting for NYC Team From California: Photos

Photo of Jerry O'Connell
Source: MEGA; @jerryoconnell/Instagram

Jerry O'Connell showed off his toned arms in a jersey while cheering on his New York Knicks.

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June 9 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

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Jerry O'Connell is turning heads and flexing hard while repping the New York Knicks from across the country in California.

The Baby on Board star, 52, showed off his ripped physique in a Knicks jersey while tuning in to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, June 8, as the New York Knicks faced off against the San Antonio Spurs.

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Jerry O'Connell Put His Muscular Arms on Full Display

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Photo of Jerry O'Connell sported his New York Knicks from a Southern California bar.
Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram

Jerry O'Connell sported the New York Knicks from a Southern California bar.

O'Connell, decked out in the team's orange and blue colors, stopped for a quick selfie in a photo shared via Instagram before making his way into a sports bar.

The Young & Hungry actor took his followers along inside the crowded venue, where countless fans were draped in New York Knicks gear.

"Legit, 2nd best place in the world, right now," he captioned a video that showed that bar's lively atmosphere.

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Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram

Jerry O'Connell was in California for Game 3 of the NBA finals.

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Jerry O'Connell Visited San Antonio for Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Photo of Jerry O'Connell visited San Antonio, Tx., for Game 1 of the NBA finals.
Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram

Jerry O'Connell visited San Antonio, Tx., for Game 1 of the NBA finals.

The Donor Party star is known for being a diehard Knicks fan and was recently spotted in San Antonio, Tx., on June 3 for Game 1 of the NBA finals.

"I landed in San Antonio," he said while walking around the city's lively downtown area in footage posted via X. "It's beautiful, by the way. Everyone should come here, real part of American history."

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Jerry O'Connell Teased a Move to San Antonio

Photo of Jerry O'Connell shared several photos as he visited landmarks like the River Walk and the Alamo.
Source: @jerryoconnell/Instagram

Jerry O'Connell shared several photos as he visited landmarks like the River Walk and the Alamo.

O'Connell posted several photos while visiting the Texas city's many landmarks, including the Alamo and the River Walk, teasing he was ready to leave his home in California.

"Oh and I am moving to San Antonio," he captioned a photo of himself enjoying an outdoor beverage.

Jerry O'Connell Received Parenting Backlash Last Month

Photo of Jerry O'Connell said his teenage daughters were 'vaping all the time.'
Source: MEGA

Jerry O'Connell said his teenage daughters were 'vaping all the time.'

O'Connell is known for being candid with fans, but that openness landed him in hot water after he made comments about his two high school-aged daughters – whom he shares with wife Rebecca Romijn – and their vaping habits.

"They're not quite 18 yet, but they're in high school," he explained during an appearance on the "Hate to Break It to Ya" podcast last month. "And these kids in high school do things. I know I'm supposed to be stricter. And I'm sure some of your comments will be like, 'He should lay down the law.' But like I try to — it's not how I parent."

O'Connell admitted his daughters were "vaping all the time," though he opted for a different way to approach the issue rather than throw them away.

"It's addicting," he said. "Like, so doesn't it replace with another vape? Shouldn't I deal with like, talking to them about, like, addiction and how this is gonna lead to a lifetime of addiction as opposed to like... It's not the vape's fault."

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