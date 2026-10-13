Jerry O'Connell Defends Andy Cohen After Jeff Lewis Called Bravo Host's Babysitting Pay Rate 'Cheap'

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Jerry O'Connell is coming to Andy Cohen's defense amid the controversy surrounding how much the Bravo host pays his babysitters. The Talk alum, 52, took to his Instagram Story to weigh in on the ongoing debate after Hilaria Baldwin suggested Cohen should give his childcare providers a raise. O'Connell shared a screenshot of an article about Baldwin's comments before revealing that he personally knows the people who help care for Cohen's two children. "I have met and conversed IN DEPTH with all of @bravoandy 'babysitters.' Money aside THEY ARE FAMILY MEMBERS TO ALL OF US," the actor wrote.

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'Hope You Do Not Get Mad at Me'

Source: mega The actor's wife, Rebecca Romijn, told him not to post about the situation.

"Oh and pretty sure when I see them @bravowwhl taping (because Andy is often/always with his cute kids) his family is making WAY MORE THAN I AM and I am getting Aftra scale," he continued. O'Connell ended his post with a hilarious apology to Cohen and a confession about his wife, Rebecca Romijn. "Andy, I am sorry," he penned. "Hope you do not get mad at me. @rebeccaromijn told me not to post."

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Andy's Babysitting Rate Sparks Debate

Source: @ANDYCOHEN/INSTAGRAM Andy Cohen paid a babysitter $70 for watching his kids for 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The controversy began during the September 28 episode of "Andy Cohen Live," where Cohen discussed hiring a 23-year-old woman to watch his children. The Watch What Happens Live host explained that the babysitter was the daughter of a longtime friend who had recently moved to New York City and was looking for work. After the babysitter spent two hours and 15 minutes watching his children, Cohen paid her $70 through Venmo. "I wasn't till we started talking about it on the radio," Cohen said when asked whether he felt cheap. "You're making me feel like one."

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Source: @ANDYCOHEN/INSTAGRAM Andy Cohen discussed hiring a 23-year-old woman to watch his children.

"That sounds cheap to me," Jeff Lewis declared on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. "Especially from someone with your money!" "I probably would've given her $100 for two hours [and] two kids," Lewis insisted. The reality star revealed that he pays approximately $37 an hour for someone to watch his 9-year-old daughter, Monroe, whom he shares with ex Gage Edward.

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Andy Turns to Famous Friends for Support

Source: MEGA Jeff Lewis claimed Andy Cohen called Kelly Ripa to prove his babysitting rate claims, but the Bravo star denied doing so.

Lewis also claimed Cohen had been eager to prove his babysitting rate wasn't unreasonable. "He was texting all his famous friends," Lewis told host Amanda Hirsch, claiming he contacted Kelly Ripa.

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Source: not skinny but not fat/YOUTUBE Lewis also joked that Cohen had become defensive because he didn't want people thinking he was underpaying his babysitter.