Jerry O'Connell Whines About His Family Being 'Mad' at Him After Talking Politics With Bill Maher: 'Can't Do Anything Right'
March 18 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Jerry O'Connell is feeling attacked after getting into politics with Bill Maher.
During the Monday, March 16, episode of Maher's "Club Random" podcast, the Stand by Me star, 52, candidly revealed he clashed with wife, Rebecca Romijn, and their 18-year-old twin daughters on election night in 2024 when it became evident that Kamala Harris would lose to Donald Trump.
The actor explained that the women in his household "became physical with me" when he criticized Harris' campaign’s strategy, suggesting there should have been a primary.
"They were filled with rage," he said, adding, "If I made any kind of joke, they’d become very angry with me," to which Maher, 70, replied, "I couldn’t live that way."
The comedian said he couldn't "sit there and [not] say anything. Sit on your hands," quipping that he would never "tuck my tail between my legs and just shut the f--- up."
O'Connell has faced an onslaught of backlash following the episode, leading him to announce he's done with podcasts.
Jerry O'Connell Swears Off Podcasts
"Okay. @ClubRandom was my last podcast," he posted via X on Tuesday, March 17. "Can't do anything right. @x is mad at me. My family is mad at me. Even @nypost is having a laugh."
The Sliders actor has since been responding to some replies about his appearance on X, including one person who suggested he take testosterone or "hang with alpha males."
"Started taking grape-seed-extract! Fingies crossed it works!" he responded.
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When another account asked whether he'd checked with his wife and daughters before tweeting about football, O’Connell shot back that "they were cool with it."
Meanwhile, Meghan McCain came to his defense, writing, "For whatever it is worth Jerry, we have known each other socially for a long time - you have always been so kind and respectful (as has your wife). You aren't one of those people who treat republicans like they are going to infect you with a conservative disease." "These are very tough times, give yourself grace. Talking publicly about politics ain't for the weak of heart and it's taken me 20 years to be immune to all the punches," she continued.
Jerry O'Connell Said He Would Appear on Meghan McCain's Podcast
McCain went on to described Maher as "a tough one," revealing she "cried in the car on the way home" after going on his show.
The View alum added that O'Connell shouldn't rule out coming on her podcast at some point, to which he replied, "Okay, I'll do @MeghanMcCain pod BUT THAT IS IT."