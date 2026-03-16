Jerry O'Connell's Wife Rebecca Romijn and Their Daughters 'Were Filled With Rage' When He Shaded Kamala Harris After 2024 Election Loss
March 16 2026, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
Jerry O'Connell got brutally honest about the drama that ensued within his family during the 2024 election.
On the Monday, March 16, episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, the Stand by Me star revealed his wife, Rebecca Romijn, and their two daughters lashed out at him when he criticized Kamala Harris after she lost to Donald Trump.
Jerry O'Connell Didn't Think Donald Trump Would Win Election
The actor prefaced his story by wondering whether he'll "still be married" after their interview airs.
"The night of the [2024] election, I was watching late at night, the returns. I'll be honest with you, I didn't think Trump was gonna win," he recalled. "I live in California — I didn't think he was going to win."
"I said something along the lines of like, 'There was no planning, this is what they get. There should have been a primary.' I said something along those lines. I was just spitballing ideas, it was a shock, you know?" continued O'Connell.
They 'Became Physical With Me'
"My wife and daughters without saying anything, became physical with me. They were filled with rage," O'Connell confessed.
"So if I am being careful with you in how I say things... Yes I live in California, I live with three people who if I made any kind of joke, they become very angry with me," the father-of-two spilled.
Bill Maher Criticizes the Actor's Reaction
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Maher shaded O'Connell's hesitancy to express his true feelings.
"Well, I don't want to tell you how to live your life, but I couldn't live that way. Whatever household or whatever situation I'm in, I say what I truly think, and if it makes you angry, I'm sorry. We'll have to work that out," the comedian explained. "But I am not going to tuck my tail between my legs and just shut the f--- up."
"Democrats really need to cut loose to celebrities. They're not helping," Maher insisted of stars endorsing candidates for president. "They don't strike people as normal because they're not. Democrats already have a problem with people thinking that they are not the common sense crowd."
Continued the podcast host, "And when they see, you know, the Chappell Roans and Billie Eilishs of the world who don't act like normal people, and then whatever they're saying just strikes everybody in America who's a normal person as, oh god, here's more of this stuff where you can't relate to a real life."