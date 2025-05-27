'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Owes $2.3 Million in Back Taxes 6 Years After Prison Release
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino may have done his time in prison for tax evasion, but he still owes a substantial chunk of change for two tax liens, according to a new report.
The two liens, which were filed in 2022, both remain open. The first one, filed in November 2022, is for $9,324, which remains "open and unpaid," according to a clerk.
In a different county in the Garden State, Sorrentino owes a whopping $2,295,745.26 for a bill from April 2022.
A clerk told the publication, “There is no release on that lien, it is still open.”
Mike's Attorney's Statement
In another tax lien that was filed in 2018, the long-standing reality star paid $119,825.26 in 2024, which led to the lien being released, as it was fully paid.
Kristen Saltillo, Sorrentino’s tax attorney, shared, “Michael Sorrentino entered into a repayment plan with the IRS more than 2 years ago, and he has been making regular payments, consistent with that agreement, on a monthly basis.”
Saltillo added her client “entered into an agreement to pay all of his outstanding tax liabilities,” noting they total “less than $2 million.”
Previous Tax Issues
As fans of Sorrentino’s recall, he initially ran into trouble with the law in 2014 when he dealt with federal tax fraud charges. In 2018, he was sentenced to eight months in jail, serving time from January 2019 to September. On January 13, 2020, he paid off $337,693 in restitution for his tax evasion case and completed probation in 2021.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mike's Sobriety Milestone
As OK! reported, Sorrentino reached a major milestone in his personal life, celebrating nine years of sobriety.
On, December 24, 2024, he shared a picture with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino and their son Romeo, 3, alongside a cake with a message that read, “Congratulations on 9 years Mike!"
"I’m 9 years Clean & Sober today & yes we celebrate with funfetti cake," he wrote alongside the photo. "The comeback is always greater than the setback 💪🏼."
Lauren piped in to tell her husband she was “so proud” of him, while Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino said they should “throw a party.”
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Jenni "JWoww" Farley also shared clapping hands emojis.
Mike Talks Sobriety
"I sometimes like think about it, and I'm like, 'Oh my god, like, I can't believe I've come so far.' And then I look in the mirror, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm just a tough son of a b----,'" he told a publication regarding his sobriety.
"I mean there are always temptations, but when you have the secret sauce, when you have the blueprint of what's working, you never fall away from that, you know?" he added, regarding being around alcohol. "You stick to what's working, and what's working for me is God and family."
He added his “sobriety [comes] first.”
“And sometimes, when I'm dealing with the cast and those… situations, it's not easy," he concluded. "I'm also trying to entertain millions, so it's a very fine line I have to walk sometimes. [But] I'm a champion of addiction today. And I wear that on my sleeve."