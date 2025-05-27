'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Owes $2.3 Million in Back Taxes 6 Years After Prison Release

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino may have done his time in prison for tax evasion, but he still owes a substantial chunk of change for two tax liens, according to a new report.

The two liens, which were filed in 2022, both remain open. The first one, filed in November 2022, is for $9,324, which remains "open and unpaid," according to a clerk.

In a different county in the Garden State, Sorrentino owes a whopping $2,295,745.26 for a bill from April 2022.

A clerk told the publication, “There is no release on that lien, it is still open.”