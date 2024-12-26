'Jersey Shore' Cast Congratulates Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino as He Celebrates 9 Years of Sobriety
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is in celebration mode after reaching nine years of sobriety!
On Tuesday, December 24, the reality star posted a photo with wife Lauren Sorrentino and their son Romeo, 3, in front of a two-tiered cake decorated with colorful sprinkles, rainbow cookies, a cannoli and icing that read, "Congratulations on 9 years Mike!"
"I’m 9 years Clean & Sober today & yes we celebrate with funfetti cake," he captioned the upload. "The comeback is always greater than the setback 💪🏼."
It looks like the dad-of-three's milestone occurred earlier this month, as on December 1, he made another post about the accomplishment.
"🙏🏼 So proud of you 👏🏼💜," Lauren, 39, commented on the post, while Jersey Shore costar Vinny Guadagnino, 37, wrote, "Let’s throw a party!"
Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, 37, and Jenni "JWoww" Farley, 38, both commented with clapping hands emoji.
Mike detailed his battle with addiction and going to rehab on TV and in his memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation.
He also openly discussed his experience in prison, where in 2019, he spent eight months due to tax evasion.
In a recent interview, the author admitted filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation while his costars are throwing back drinks can be difficult, but he now has the tools to stay in the right headspace.
"I sometimes like think about it, and I'm like, 'Oh my god, like, I can't believe I've come so far.' And then I look in the mirror, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm just a tough son of a b----,'" he quipped to Entertainment Tonight.
"I mean there are always temptations, but when you have the secret sauce, when you have the blueprint of what's working, you never fall away from that, you know?" he explained of being around alcohol. "You stick to what's working, and what's working for me is God and family."
"I'm a dad first, I'm a husband first, my sobriety [comes] first. And sometimes, when I'm dealing with the cast and those type of those situations, it's not easy," Mike continued. "I'm also trying to entertain millions, so it's a very fine line I have to walk sometimes. [But] I'm a champion of addiction today. And I wear that on my sleeve."
Mike and Lauren welcomed their third child, daughter Luna Lucia, in March, and they're also parents to daughter Mia Bella, 2.
When the college sweethearts were asked about the idea of having a fourth child, Mike admitted, "I don't know. I'll be honest with you, I'd be excited for maybe one more possibly. I'm one of four, she's one of four."
Added Lauren, "Listen, I had three back to back, so [I need] a little bit of a break, but I'm not closing the door. But a little bit of a break for now."