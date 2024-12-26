'Jersey Shore' Cast Congratulates Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino as He Celebrates 9 Years of Sobriety

"I mean there are always temptations, but when you have the secret sauce, when you have the blueprint of what's working, you never fall away from that, you know?" he explained of being around alcohol. "You stick to what's working, and what's working for me is God and family."

"I'm a dad first, I'm a husband first, my sobriety [comes] first. And sometimes, when I'm dealing with the cast and those type of those situations, it's not easy," Mike continued. "I'm also trying to entertain millions, so it's a very fine line I have to walk sometimes. [But] I'm a champion of addiction today. And I wear that on my sleeve."