'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Sparks Health Concerns as He Dozes Off During Interview: Watch

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Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro OK? In a SiriusXM interview with the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality star, 40, seemed to be falling asleep mid-chat. Fans noticed Ortiz-Magro appeared disengaged as Deena Cortese answered the interviewer’s question.

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Oh Ronnie does not look well… the nodding off #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/n8spLZ0Aa5 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) April 30, 2026 Source: @housewiveshub/X Ronnie Ortiz-Magro dozed off during an interview.

“Oh Ronnie does not look well… the nodding off,” one X user wrote on a video from the interview, which received over 1 million views. Another person wrote, “He doesn’t seem to be his usual self hope he gets some help.” Others, however, defended the Jersey Shore star and said he just looked exhausted. “Nah fam is just tired. He nodded off immediately caught himself and started rubbing his leg. Ya ever nodded off somewhere in public by mistake and woke up and act like you wasn’t [sic]? Lol,” one user explained on X.

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Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reached Out to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro After Viral Interview

Source: MEGA Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino hasn't heard back from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Ortiz-Magro’s castmate Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who was also present during the interview, released a statement after someone blamed him for the situation due to his past addictions. “SHUT YOUR MOUTH YOU DIRTY LITTLE HAMSTER 😡 I want to be clear that I am not responsible for the actions of any other cast member,” Sorrentino clapped back at a hater. “At the same time, my heart is heavy seeing what Rahn, a grown adult, chose to present during press. This situation is still developing as we speak, and I don’t yet know the full extent of what he may be going through — but I do know it is separate from my path, and I will help where I can, including through my organization, The Archangel Centers.”

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Source: @Mogclipsz/X Fans are concerned about Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's health.

Sorrentino revealed he reached out to Ortiz-Magro after the incident to offer support, but he has not yet received a response. “If he’s willing, I will do everything I can to be there for him,” the dad-of-three expressed. “My heart is with anyone who is struggling. I’ve worked hard to build and protect my sobriety — nearly 11 years now — and it’s something I honor every single day. That commitment includes showing up with compassion and supporting others however I can. As more becomes clear, I hope we can all respond with empathy. Please be kind to someone who may be suffering.”

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Admits He's Endured Several Rough Patches

Source: @housewiveshub/X Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino 'doesn't know' what Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is going through.

Ortiz-Magro recently opened up to Decider about his mental health. “I definitely feel like I’ve grown a lot from what I was,” he said. “It took a lot of downfalls in my life, for me to lose a lot, for me to basically hit rock bottom, to bounce back and just basically say, ‘I don’t want to go down that road anymore and be that person.' I have [my daughter] Ariana, who I have to be a role model to.”

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Source: MEGA Ronnie Ortiz-Magro said he deals with 'mental health issues on a daily basis.'