Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 'Requested' Girlfriend 'Call Police' to 'Ensure Separation Was Peaceful' After Being Dumped Over 'Infidelity'

Article continues below advertisement

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is clarifying the reasoning behind cops being called to his Miami home for a "domestic dispute" in March. After TMZ released a police report regarding his now-ex-girlfriend Kirsten dialing 911 at the end of last month, a rep for the Jersey Shore star claimed it was Ortiz-Magro who suggested cops be present at the scene after being dumped by his longtime partner. "He was in the process of separating from his long term girlfriend, and it was at his request for her to call the police to ensure that the separation/moving out was peaceful," a spokesperson for the reality television star explained in a statement to the news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro 'Didn’t Want There to Be Any Unnecessary Drama'

Source: MEGA Ronnie Ortiz-Magro apparently requested police presence at his home to oversee his ex-girlfriend retrieving her belongings.

"And because he’s been the recipient of falsehoods in the past, and is in a really good place and didn’t want there to be any unnecessary drama," Ortiz-Magro's rep continued. According to the police report, Kirsten called police to the $1.2 million mansion on March 29 with a request for them to supervise as she retrieved her belongings after breaking up with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star "due to infidelity issues." Per the report, Kristen told authorities she'd been dating Ortiz-Magro for "three years and living together as a family unit."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ronnieortizmagro/Instagram Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was accused of 'infidelity' by his girlfriend.

As a result of the 911 all, cops followed her to the MTV star's Florida estate and informed Ortiz-Magro of their purpose to keep the peace between him and Kirsten. Law enforcement officials reportedly oversaw an agreement between the exes that Kirsten would come back in three days to retrieve her belongings with a moving truck. Police did not cite any occurrence of a domestic violence incident.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Has History of Trouble With the Law

Source: MEGA Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had several run-ins with the law.

While details of the pair's relationship were mainly kept private, Ortiz-Magro has a known history of run-ins with the law throughout his time in the spotlight — including past domestic disputes. He's most infamously known for his tumultuously toxic relationship with Jersey Shore costar Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola — whom he dated from the start of filming the hit reality show in 2009 until they split for good in August 2014.