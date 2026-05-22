Jesse Metcalfe Is 'Open' to a 'John Tucker Must Die Sequel' Despite Filming Snag: 'We'll See What Happens'

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Jesse Metcalfe, who played John Tucker in John Tucker Must Die and John Rowland on Desperate Housewives, is all for bringing back his iconic characters again. "I think capitalizing on this sort of Y2K nostalgia moment that we’re in would be really fun," the actor, 47, exclusively tells OK! while talking about Hint Water’s latest campaign launch, MMMMM Water™, its first major campaign under the platform "Water For People With Tastebuds." "I think there’s an appetite for a sequel to John Tucker Must Die. I don’t necessarily know if that’ll happen, but I’m definitely open to it. And I know other original cast members from the film are open to it as well, so we’ll see what happens," he continues about the 2006 film.

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Source: mega The star played the titular role in 'John Tucker Must Die.'

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For Metcalfe, it's "flattering" that people still fawn over his physique. "And obviously, I’m very proud to have been a part of such an iconic show like Desperate Housewives. I’m amazed, actually, at the cultural relevance that Desperate Housewives still has today," he shares.

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The Dallas alum admits he puts a "lot of effort into aging gracefully" now that he's in his 40s. "I certainly get a lot of compliments for looking much younger than I actually am," he quips. "And I think that has a lot to do with the fact that I’m very conscientious about staying hydrated. Hydration is one of the key elements to maintaining a youthful appearance."

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Source: @realjessemetcalfe/Instagram The actor is 'open' to doing a 'John Tucker Must Die' sequel.

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"But to be real here, everyone wants to look their best. For me, it’s really about maintaining my youthful appearance while also embracing the fact that I am aging. From an acting perspective, I’ve been in an interesting spot in my life because I’m too old to play the once-young heartthrob that I was, and I still look too young to play the characters that are age-appropriate for me. So the fact that I am aging is actually something I welcome because it’s allowing me to play roles that are more age-appropriate for me," he adds. Metcalfe says after acting for so long, he looks at the "quality of the material and feeling that I connect to the character." He shares, "There’s a certain cathartic element to acting. If I feel like the character arc in the story is something that resonates with me and that I can identify with, that’s exciting. I’m excited to be getting older and being able to play more mature, complex characters."

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Now, Metcalfe gets to tap back into his Desperate Housewives character in his new campaign for Hint Water. In the video, the hunky star is seen watering the garden while sipping his Hint — shirtless.

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Source: Hint Water The handsome hunk loves the product.

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"I love the product. I really do. I love the taste. I love the ethos behind the brand. I think it is a really authentic partnership for me because I live a very healthy lifestyle and have an emphasis on health and wellness, and I think most people don’t drink enough water. I know I certainly don’t. I don’t love water," he says. And I think if you’re on a whole-food sort of diet and you’re really watching what you eat all the time, you’re constantly trying to find different ways to infuse flavor into your diet. And it does that exceptionally well. I mean, they have 25 different flavors of still and sparkling water, and there’s just a lot of options, and I love the flavors. Drinking water in the morning is obviously really good for the body. But that’s the great part about Hint, is that I don’t have to try to incorporate it because I actually want to drink it. I actually kind of crave it. So it’s easy to incorporate." It was also fun for Metcalfe to revisit the good old days. "It is a fun campaign. And I really feel like Hint is doing something fresh in that they’re making water s--- and desirable. You don’t often hear about people craving water, you know? But with their amazing flavors, you do," he gushes. "And I tend to pick brand partnerships that I really do feel are authentic to me and also mutually beneficial. I think the campaign is really fun and really s--- and really cool, so it’s something that I’m happy to be associated with. I feel like it’s culturally relevant. When you partner with a brand that’s on the cutting edge and culturally relevant, it benefits your social media profile as well. I was just recently introduced to WILFs. Apparently, WILF stands for 'Water I’d Like to Finish,' and I think the pun won’t be lost on anyone."

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Source: @realjessemetcalfe/Instagram Jesse Metcalfe said he loves to stay hydrated throughout the day.

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He quips, "I can definitely easily tap back into that character. It’s many years removed from the time that I played that role — 20-plus years — but I’d like to think that I’m still in as good of shape, maybe better shape, than I was back then when I was 26 years old, and Hint is a part of that lifestyle that I lead. It’s a part of helping me stay hydrated every single day."

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Additionally, Metcalfe started Nutrl Skin in 2025, a self-funded, gender-neutral, and clean luxury skincare brand designed to simplify routines with high-performance, vegan and organic ingredients. "Drinking Hint and using Nutrl Skin kind of go hand in hand. Nutrl Skin is a line that is very centered on hydration and also some cutting-edge peptides that promote collagen production in the skin and improve elasticity and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Our products are infused with hyaluronic acid and also two cutting-edge peptides called Matrixyl 3000 and Argireline. Matrixyl 3000 is a cell-signaling peptide that promotes collagen production in the skin, and Argireline relaxes muscle tension in the face, which diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But everything really centers around hydration," he explains. “Nutrl Skin is all about simplicity, and so is Hint, which has no sugar, no sweeteners, and no calories, just simple and clean hydration. I created Nutrl to cut through the noise in the skincare space, and Hint does that for water by making it easy to want to drink it.”

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Source: Hint Water Jesse Metcalfe said 'building a brand is not for the faint of heart.'

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"Building a brand is not for the faint of heart. Every day is a new challenge, but I’m enjoying those challenges and learning so much. I love being part of the beauty and health-and-wellness communities. It’s opened me up to so many exciting new experiences and meeting people in those industries that I really admire," he adds of adding entrepreneur to his resume. "I also enjoy educating people where I can about skincare and health. And that kind of brings me back to the brand partnerships. I love when brands and products that I actually use want to collaborate with me. It’s proof that what I’m putting out there is being well received."