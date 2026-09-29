Jesse Watters Had a 'Fun Time' Meeting Xi Jinping at Donald Trump’s State Dinner: 'I Got to Shake His Hand'

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Fox News host Jesse Watters recounted meeting Chinese Leader Xi Jinping at President Donald Trump’s White House state dinner Thursday, describing the evening as a “real fun time.” Watters discussed the dinner with his co-hosts on The Five on Friday, September 25.

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President Donald Trump Hosted a Lavish Dinner for Chinese Leader Xi Jinping

Source: MEGA President Trump held a lavish state dinner for Xi Jinping to repay the hospitality he received on a trip to Beijing in May

Watters was among several Fox News personalities invited to the dinner, alongside hosts Laura Ingraham and Bret Baier. The guest list also included prominent technology and business leaders, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Watters said he spent part of the evening mingling with Zuckerberg, Huang and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth before eventually meeting Xi. “But Xi, when he came up I got a chance to shake his hand at the end,” Watters said.

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Pete Hegseth Was at the Dinner

Source: MEGA Other high-profile guests at the dinner included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Watters said he thanked Xi and introduced himself while Trump stood nearby. He recalled how Trump then pointed toward Watters and told Xi, “Great, great man! Not as great as me!” Xi responded by nodding, Watters said. “But it was a real fun time,” he added.

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Xi Jinping's Visit to the United States Largely Focused on Pageantry

Source: MEGA President Trump invited Xi to Washington D.C. in May to help manage escalating tensions between the countries

The dinner brought together political leaders, administration officials and some of the country’s most prominent technology executives as Trump sought to showcase U.S.-China engagement during Xi’s first visit to Washington in more than a decade. The two countries remain engaged in disputes involving trade, technology and national security, even as Trump and Xi have sought to stabilize their relationship.

Trump and Xi Agreed to Extend an Existing Trade Truce for 2 More Months

Source: MEGA The state dinner for Chinese Leader Xi Jinping brought together top economic and tech leaders from both countries.