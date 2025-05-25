Jessi Ngatikaura Not Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Infidelity Scandal With Husband Jordan

Jessi Ngatikaura, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, opened up about the rough patch in her marriage to husband Jordan Ngatikaura following serious allegations of infidelity from Marciano Brunette.

"I will say that reality TV is hard on any relationship, whether it's a friendship or a marriage," Jessi, 32, stated during her appearance on the Tuesday, May 20, episode of "The Viall Files" podcast. "We've been through a lot and now it's going to be public."

Amidst the swirling rumors, Jessi confirmed that she is currently not wearing her wedding ring, but reassured fans that she and Jordan are "working through things."