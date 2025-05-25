Jessi Ngatikaura Not Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Infidelity Scandal With Husband Jordan
Jessi Ngatikaura, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, opened up about the rough patch in her marriage to husband Jordan Ngatikaura following serious allegations of infidelity from Marciano Brunette.
"I will say that reality TV is hard on any relationship, whether it's a friendship or a marriage," Jessi, 32, stated during her appearance on the Tuesday, May 20, episode of "The Viall Files" podcast. "We've been through a lot and now it's going to be public."
Amidst the swirling rumors, Jessi confirmed that she is currently not wearing her wedding ring, but reassured fans that she and Jordan are "working through things."
"We're trying our best — but things are a little tricky right now. I'm excited to hopefully someday share more about that," the Hulu star added. "But right now it's just real life and it's hard."
While Jessi couldn't "say much" regarding Marciano's claims of a romantic connection, she hinted that there is "so much more" to the story.
"Relationships are hard and they're nuanced. There's so much more that I'm excited to share because I think people will be able to relate to my story," she explained. "I think it may help people."
The second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on May 15, culminating in Marciano, 31, alleging that he had an affair with Jessi.
"We have tried meeting up [to continue the affair]," he claimed. "Jordan doesn't know the truth about how extensive it was. It was not just a one-time hookup thing. It was not some one night stand."
As the season wrapped up, a clip from Season 3 featured Jordan and Jessi discussing the heartbreaking rumors.
"This is going to be headlines. The truth always reveals itself," Jordan said, while Jessi shared, "He knows that this is ruining my family and my life."
In addition to addressing her relationship status with Jordan, Jessi also reflected on whether she sees him as a "role model" for their three kids when it comes to choosing a spouse.
"No, I think that there's been a lot that's happened," Jessi mentioned. "I think that he and I are both willing to work on things and change. But maybe he should be asked that question because that might wake him up. But no, I think there's a lot of things that have needed to change."
Host Nick Viall hinted at having "heard some things" about Jordan that left him "really disappointed."
"I hope they're not true. Clearly, you can't tell me," Nick, 44, continued. "But your answer is revealing. I'd love the opportunity to talk with him about some of the things I have heard if they end up being true because it's really quite sad and disappointing."
Though Jessi chose not to delve deeper into her marriage's current state, she hinted the truth will come out in due time.
"I own my s--- and I am excited to someday tell the full story and fall on my sword and take accountability for certain things," Jessi stated. "But I also want to open up a bigger conversation that I think needs to happen."