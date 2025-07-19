Jessica Alba Radiates Natural Beauty in Make-Up Free Gym Selfie After Cancun Getaway With Danny Ramirez
Jessica Alba is glowing in her latest makeup-free selfie!
The 44-year-old actress flaunted her fresh-faced look in an Instagram post while hitting the gym on Wednesday, July 16. Alba wore a black sports bra paired with sleek black bottoms, her hair pulled back in a ponytail, showcasing her natural beauty.
This post followed Alba's recent vacation in Cancún, Mexico, with actor Danny Ramirez. Photographers captured the duo returning to Los Angeles from their sunny getaway, as reported by TMZ on Sunday, July 13.
Days later, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that Alba and 32-year-old Ramirez are "seeing" each other, but keeping things "casual."
"Jessica hasn't been in the dating game for decades, so she is having fun with it right now," the source explained.
In January, Alba announced her split from husband Cash Warren, sharing that she was "on a journey of self-realization and transformation."
"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," Alba noted in her statement. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
In the midst of her new relationship, Alba also took some time to bond with her three kids during a beach vacation.
On Friday, April 4, she shared heartwarming moments on Instagram Stories, showcasing her joys as a mother. Alba wore a lilac sundress with a matching cardigan while posing with her daughters Honor and Haven.
Alba and Warren, who were married for 16 years, share three children: Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.
Despite the new buzz surrounding her romance with Ramirez, the insider added that Alba "isn't interested" in introducing her kids to him just yet.
Amid the excitement of her budding fling, Alba also recently shared a series of cherished photos spent with her eldest daughter, Honor, on Friday, July 18.
"Beautiful forever memories with my baby girl 💞," Alba captioned the loving post, which featured sweet snapshots of the mother-daughter duo.
In one snapshot, Alba and Honor looked strikingly similar with matching red lipstick and loose curls. The actress wore a white and red floral patterned dress, beautifully complemented by red accessories.
In another playful clip, the two posed in front of a mirrored wall in an elevator, pouting their lips. Alba stepped out in a little black dress while Honor donned a green dress and leather jacket, towering over her mother.