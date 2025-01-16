or
Jessica Alba Confirms Split From Cash Warren After 16 Years of Marriage, Says She's Been on a 'Journey of Self-Realization' for Years

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have three children together.

By:

Jan. 16 2025, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jessica Alba confirmed she and Cash Warren are parting ways after 16 years of marriage.

Following a few weeks of separation rumors, the actress broke her silence on the sad split via a Thursday, January 16, Instagram post.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," the mom-of-three shared. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," noted the Honey star, 43. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

As OK! reported, an insider revealed the businessman, 45, and Alba simply struggled to "keep the spark alive" in their relationship, but despite parting ways, there's no animosity.

"No matter what’s going on right now, it seems they will remain close," a source told a news outlet. "If they’re filing for divorce, it’s not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together."

Jessica Alba

Prior to the brunette beauty's confirmation, the estranged spouses hinted at relationship issues when they both stepped out without their wedding rings on late last year.

In addition, Alba admitted in April 2024 that the pair's physical connection had diminished.

"It’s all rosy for two and a half years, but then after that, you become roommates," the Dark Angel alum explained on Katherine Schwarzenegger's "BDA Baby" podcast. "And it’s just, like, you’re roommates. You’re just going through the motions. It’s the responsibility. It’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes."

jessica alba confirms split cash warren years marriage
Source: mega

It's unclear if the estranged spouses signed a prenup.

To try and keep the romance afloat, the pair attempted to schedule routine date nights, but she admitted they weren't "consistent" with a schedule.

She also confessed at the time that they were maybe growing insensitive toward one another.

"We’re on 17 years. He basically stole my 20s and my 30s. So, we have the friendship and the comfort of, like, ‘You’re not going anywhere,’ and so, sometimes, you don’t treat those people the best," the Honest Company founder spilled. "You don’t consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people’s feelings."

