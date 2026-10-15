Jessica Biel Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Matchbox' Training Session With Her and Justin Timberlake's Sons

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Jessica Biel put in some serious work to prepare for her action-packed role in Matchbox: The Movie, but her intense training sessions weren't all about breaking a sweat. The actress turned her workouts into a family affair, with her husband, Justin Timberlake, and their two sons joining her as she got into shape for the film. On October 12, Biel gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her fitness routine in an Instagram video, showing off the challenging exercises she tackled with the help of her personal trainer, Ben Bruno. The footage also offered a sweet look at how she balanced her demanding preparation with quality family time.

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Biel Shares Her 'Matchbox' Training Routine

Source: MEGA The actress, 44, shared how she prepared for 'Matchbox.'

In the Instagram video, Biel gave fans an inside look at the grueling workouts she tackled while preparing for the action-adventure film, which marks her return to the big screen after a nine-year hiatus. "Behind the scenes of how I got ready for Matchbox. Full body, no shortcuts... plus a healthy amount of gym distractions," she captioned the post. The footage shows the Blade: Trinity actress powering through a series of challenging exercises under Bruno's guidance. However, the trainer revealed that Biel had "tweaked her back" during preparations, forcing them to get creative with her fitness routine to ensure she could continue training without aggravating the injury.

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Her Husband Steps in as an Unexpected Workout Partner

Source: MEGA; @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM Timberlake joined his wife during her workout session.

Timberlake also makes an appearance in the video, with Bruno playfully acknowledging the "Rock Your Body" singer's presence in the gym and his eagerness to lend a helping hand. "I don't think he's a trainer, but he definitely knows his way around the gym and has been super helpful," Bruno joked.

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The Couple's Sons Turn Training Into Family Time

Source: MEGA; @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM Biel's younger son pulled her down during the training.

The couple's sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, also make adorable appearances in the footage, adding a playful twist to Biel's intense training sessions. In one particularly sweet moment, the 7th Heaven alum is seen performing lunges while counting alongside her youngest son. However, Phineas hilariously interrupts the exercise by running straight into his mother's arms, causing her to lose her balance. The heartwarming family moments perfectly capture what Biel meant by having a "healthy amount of gym distractions." The playful interactions also come as her children show a growing interest in her acting career. Speaking to E! News at the film's New York premiere on October 5, Biel revealed, "My kids are definitely excited about this movie."

'Matchbox' Gives Biel's Sons Another Reason to Be Excited

Source: MEGA Biel's eldest son makes a brief appearance at the end of her latest film.