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John Cena Is 'Very Scared' of Heights Despite 'Falling Down' Constantly During WWE Career: 'Those Hurt'

John Cena
Source: MEGA

John Cena revealed he is scared of heights.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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John Cena revealed he's terrified of heights.

Despite decades of pulling stunts with the WWE, the 49-year-old admitted on the October 5 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle that he has yet to get over his crippling fear.

Cena opened up about being asked to hang from a helicopter for his new film, Matchbox: The Movie, which he promoted on the episode.

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John Cena
Source: MEGA

John Cena admitted that 23 years with the WWE did not make falling easier.

Jenna Bush Hager introduced photos of the star hanging from the aircraft over a body of water for the action-packed film, noting that many people would assume Cena is a "tough guy" who is afraid of very little.

"That sucked," he said of the trick. "Boy, how our snap judgments can be wrong."

He went on to admit that his years of stunts in the wrestling world only made him more afraid of plummeting from drastic heights or dangling hundreds of feet in the air.

"I'm very scared of heights and scared of daredevilism and seeking adrenaline," he confessed. "I have fallen down for the WWE for 23 years and those falls hurt."

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'That Is Going to Be a Lot'

John Cena
Source: APPLE TV

John Cena admitted he was scared of heights before hanging from a helicopter.

While being thrown from a ring or off of a chair was painful for Cena, he noted that adding high speeds and even higher peaks only made things more terrifying.

"So when you increase the height, and the speed and the adrenaline," he continued. "Man, that is going to be a lot."

He did, however, put his fears aside for the film, which also stars Jessica Biel, Arturo Castro and Teyonah Parris.

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'I'm Still Scared'

John Cena
Source: MEGA

John Cena said hanging from a helicopter did not help him overcome his fear.

"I trusted Sam Hargrave, our director. To his credit, he sent me a list of things even months before," he revealed. "'Things I Expect from John Cena,' like gold standard things, wish list things."

"I tried to give him the best that I could and we built a great system of trust," he added. "And I don't think I'd hang off of a helicopter for anybody else besides him."

Despite facing his fears for the stunt, Cena noted that it in no way cured him of his chronic aversion to heights.

"I'm still scared, by the way," he added. "I didn't overcome the fear either."

John Cena Opens Up About Retirement

John Cena
Source: MEGA

John Cena previously opened up about his retirement.

Cena also addressed his recent retirement from the WWE on the show, noting he has no plans to return for cameos or otherwise.

“I will not fall down again," he shared. "I’m 49. I have given my physical best to the WWE. The product is so fast, and time’s undefeated. Rather than hang around and put out a product that I feel might be less to our consumer, I made a promise to our fans when I was young, when I was in my 20s. "

"I said, and I quote, ‘When I’m a step slower, it’s time to go,’" he added. "That’s happened, and it’s time to go."

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