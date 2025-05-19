or
Jessica Biel Reveals the 'Deeply Important and Profound' Thing That Makes Her and Justin Timberlake's Marriage Work

Jessica Biel explained how she and husband Justin Timberlake are able to support each other despite their busy careers.

May 19 2025, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake have been there for each other through all of the ups and downs — whether it be in their personal or professional lives.

Though their respective busy careers can make it tough to keep the spark alive, the actress explained that marrying someone who also works in Hollywood has actually been beneficial for their relationship.

Jessica Biel Reveals Secret to Her and Justin Timberlake's 12-Year Marriage

Jessica Biel said having a husband who also works in showbiz has helped her and Justin Timberlake's marriage last.

"I think having a partner who understands this industry and, adjacent industries like music industry, entertainment industry has been really deeply important and profound for my life and for our partnership," she explained to InStyle. "Because he just understands when I'm working crazy long hours and I understand, you know, that for him, too."

"I get it when he works all night long. That's kind of normal, and I kind of know that," the mom-of-two, 43, continued. "So we are able to support each other throughout strange schedules and time apart because we know that's just what it takes to make this kind of art."

The actress and Timberlake began dating in 2007 and married five years later.

While talking about her acting, writing and producing aspirations, the brunette beauty acknowledged that expanding her horizons could lead to failure — but the singer, 44, is encouraging her to follow her dreams.

"It's such a delicate business, one thing goes away and everything falls apart," she said. "People have to trust and take risks. You gotta risk it for the biscuit. That's a new thing Justin and I are saying: ‘You gotta risk it for the biscuit.’ I don't even know what it means, like, tangibly."

The Couple Moved to Big Sky, Montana

The stars share sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

These days, the couple and their two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4, are living away from Hollywood in the mountains near Big Sky, Montana, where they love to go skiing.

"Spending time with the family unit is a huge priority right now, because I’ve been gone, Justin’s been gone," Biel noted, referring to the pop star's global Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which spans from April 2024 to July 2025. "These moments at this time feel kind of priceless."

Justin Timberlake's Costar Scandal

In 2019, the *NSYNC alum was seen holding hands with 'Palmer' costar Alisha Wainwright.

The stars married in 2012, but since then, things haven't always been smooth sailing.

The "Mirrors" crooner stirred up headlines when he was seen holding hands and getting cozy with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 35, in 2019.

The Singer Apologized to His Wife

JT apologized for his behavior but insisted he didn't cheat on his wife.

Timberlake spoke out and denied cheating on his spouse, but he admitted he was in the wrong for his actions.

"A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better," he stated. "This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

