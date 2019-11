Photo credit: MEGA

Justin, 38, and Alisha, 30, appeared a little too close for comfort in photos and videos from the night in question. They are starring in the upcoming movie Palmer together and they went to a bar in New Orleans with the cast and crew to have a couple drinks. They were caught holding hands under the table, and at one point Alisha rested her hand on Justin's inner thigh. Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that the singer did not appear to be wearing his wedding ring on the outing.