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Jessica Biel Wows in Low-Cut Robe Ahead of London Movie Premiere: Photos

Image of Jessica Biel wore a white robe while she got her hair and makeup done.
Source: @jessicabiel/instagram ; MEGA

Jessica Biel wore a white robe while she got her hair and makeup done.

Oct. 9 2026, Updated 1:09 p.m. ET

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Jessica Biel looked stunning as she got dolled up for a London movie premiere.

The 44-year-old sat in her glam chair, surrounded by her hair and makeup team, in photos shared via Instagram ahead of the London premiere of her new movie, Matchbox: The Movie, on Thursday, October 8.

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Source: @JESSICABIEL/INSTAGRAM

Jessica Biel attended the London premiere on October 8.

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Biel covered herself in a short white robe, which she left hanging off her shoulders, exposing her décolleté and her cleavage.

The actress then posed for a more serious snap before changing into her stunning low-cut black gown.

She wore her hair in a slicked-back high ponytail and opted for a light glam makeup, completing the outfit with a pair of gold statement earrings.

Throughout the rest of the carousel, Biel walked the red carpet and posed alongside her costar, John Cena.

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Jessica Biel's Fans Raved Over Her Red Carpet Look

Image of One fan told Jessica Biel that she looked 'gorgeous.'
Source: @jessicabiel/instagram

One fan told Jessica Biel that she looked 'gorgeous.'

She captioned the sizzling upload, "Thank you London 🖤 Watch #MatchboxTheMovie TOMORROW!!! @appletv."

"Gorgeous! 🔥," gushed one of her followers.

Another said, "Ok Jess, I see you 😮‍💨🔥,” as a third penned, Beautiful as always 👏👏👏👏."

"😍😍😍," commented Biel’s husband, Justin Timberlake.

A fifth chimed in, "The outfits for this press tour have alllll been so good🙌."

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Jessica Biel Stunned in Another Low-Cut Look

Image of Jessica Biel's husband, Justin Timberlake, met up with her after the red carpet at the New York City premiere.
Source: @jessicabiel/instagram

Jessica Biel's husband, Justin Timberlake, met up with her after the red carpet at the New York City premiere.

The Better Sister star wore another revealing red carpet look for the New York City premiere of the new film on October 5.

Before being joined by her husband, she went braless under a deep, plunging black blazer, pairing the daring top with a see-through black maxi skirt.

Biel accessorized the outfit with another pair of statement drop earrings and styled her hair down in long loose waves.

Timberlake chose to skip the red carpet, but was later spotted at the event wearing an emerald green suede jacket over a black shirt and black pants, accessorizing with a pair of sunglasses.

What Is 'Matchbox: The Movie' About?

Image of 'Matchbox: The Movie' is inspired by the popular Mattel toy cars.
Source: @jessicabiel/instagram

'Matchbox: The Movie' is inspired by the popular Mattel toy cars.

Matchbox: The Movie, available October 9 on Apple TV, is an action-comedy film directed by Sam Hargrave and is inspired by the iconic Mattel toy, Matchbox cars.

The film’s synopsis reads: "When a group of former childhood friends reconnect, their reunion takes a wild turn as they stumble upon a dangerous international plot — and must save the world."

Cena, who plays Sean Walker, an undercover CIA agent, and Biel, who stars as his childhood friend Aimee, are joined by Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, and Teyonah Parris in the action-packed new movie.

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