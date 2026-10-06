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Braless Jessica Biel Exposes Her Chest on Red Carpet in Plunging Blazer and Sheer Skirt Before Joining Justin Timberlake for Rare Date Night: Photos

Image of Jessica Biel wore a revealing look on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel wore a revealing look on the red carpet.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

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Jessica Biel wowed in a revealing red carpet look before meeting up with her husband, Justin Timberlake, for a rare public date night.

The actress got dolled up for the New York City premiere of her upcoming film Matchbox on Monday, October 5.

Biel went bare-chested under a deep, plunging black blazer, pairing the scandalous top with a sheer black maxi skirt that featured a sparkly stripe down one side.

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Image of Jessica Biel was joined by her husband, Justin Timberlake, after walking the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel was joined by her husband, Justin Timberlake, after walking the red carpet.

Biel accessorized the outfit with a pair of statement drop diamond earrings and styled her brown hair in long beachy waves that she left down.

She was later joined by her husband for the outing after he chose to skip the red carpet.

He was seen wearing an emerald green suede jacket over an all-black ensemble and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

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Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Celebrated 14 Years Together

Image of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake both shared posts on Instagram to mark the occasion.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake both shared posts on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Their date night comes just one day after the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

Timberlake marked the occasion on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy anniversary," across one photo, before calling his wife "My favorite person in every lifetime."

Biel also shared a tribute to her husband, penning, "Happy anniversary my love."

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Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Relationship

Image of Justin Timberlake was arrested for a DUI in June 2024.
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake was arrested for a DUI in June 2024.

As OK! previously reported, Biel and Timberlake's relationship was rumored to have hit a rough patch after footage of the singer's June 2024 DUI arrest was released this March.

Timberlake's attorney initially tried to block the release of the video for privacy concerns; however, a redacted version was ultimately released to the public.

In the clip recorded during the stop, Timberlake struggled to perform field sobriety tests, telling officers, "These are like really hard tests."

The musician was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two citations before reaching a plea deal that reduced the charge to a lesser offense.

'She’s Not Going to Leave Him'

Image of Jessica Biel was 'upset' but wanted to 'work through it.'
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel was 'upset' but wanted to 'work through it.'

Despite the noise surrounding his very public arrest, those close to the couple say the mom-of-two made a firm decision to stand by her marriage.

"She’s not going to leave him," a source claimed. "Jessica is still very upset by Justin’s recent actions, but she has agreed to work through it."

"Jessica is worried about him, but Justin has promised her he will make things right," the insider added.

The stars have worked through issues before, including the singer publicly apologizing after he was caught holding hands with costar Alisha Wainwright in 2019. However, he insisted at the time that he never cheated on his spouse.

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