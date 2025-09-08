PHOTOS Jessica Simpson's Botched Lip Injections Go Viral at 2025 VMAs After 19-Year Hiatus From Iconic Awards Show: 'What Happened?' Source: MTV/CBS Jessica Simpson shocked her fans with her gigantic lips at the 2025 MTV VMAs. OK! Staff Sept. 7 2025, Published 9:24 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson, 45, returned to the MTV VMAs for the 2025 show after a 19-year hiatus — but some fans could barely recognize her. The singer, who was honored to present the Latin Icon Award to Ricky Martin, debuted overly injected lips, leaving critics to mock her appearance online, asking, “What happened?”

'It Doesn't Even Look Like Her'

Source: mega Fans were shocked to see Jessica Simpson's botched lip injections.

One viewer, among others, took to X to blast the entertainer, saying, “I’m watching the VMAs and who are these people??? I didn’t even recognize Simpson because of all the botox.” “Wtf did #JessicaSimpson do to her face. It doesn’t even look like her. She was so beautiful,” wrote another. “I refuse to believe that’s Jessica Simpson,” said a third person.

'It's Crazy to Be Here'

Source: MTV/CBS The singer's last VMAs appearance was in 2006.

Nonetheless, Simpson expressed how excited she was to make her long-awaited return to the iconic award show, telling a reporter on the red carpet, “It’s crazy to be here and to not have a record label and to be here representing myself for myself, like, it’s really empowering. I’m happy.” She went on to explain that creating songs for her EP “Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2,” released on Friday, September 5, was a therapeutic experience, much different from her earlier days as a “show pony” songstress. “It is heartfelt; I just surrendered everything while writing it,” she shared. Simpson expressed how her newest music was a way for her to really “communicate” what she was feeling and thinking, adding, “This one is really more about communicating and hopefully being the voice that people need to hear.”

Jessica Simpson Says She's on a 'Performance High' From Concert 2 Days Before VMAs

Source: MTV/CBS The singer said she is still on a 'performance high' from being on stage two days before the VMAs.

She also raved about her latest performance two days before the MTV VMAs, saying she was still on a “performance high” after signing notes she didn’t realize she could still hit. “I didn’t know if people would clap for me,” she joked. “It’s weird; it’s like, you just don’t know what to expect, but I haven’t slept since… I cannot wait to get back on stage again! It was amazing. It gives me chills. It was a beautiful moment.”

Jessica Simpson Credits Mariah Carey for Reason Why She Sings

Source: mega Jessica Simpson said Mariah Carey is the reason why she got into singing.