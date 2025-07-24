NEWS Jessica Simpson's New Heartfelt Song 'Fade' Calls Out Eric Johnson's 'Empty Promises' Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson released 'Fade,' a heartfelt track that calls out Eric Johnson’s 'empty promises.' OK! Staff July 24 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson opens up about the pain of heartbreak in her new song "Fade." The 45-year-old singer dropped the emotional track on Tuesday, July 22, reflecting on the trials and tribulations of a relationship that has come to an end.

Source: @jessicasimpson/INSTAGRAM Jessica Simpson shares her heartbreak in her new song 'Fade.'

Source: Jessica Simpson/YOUTUBE In 'Fade,' Jessica Simpson reflects on the pain of broken promises from a past relationship.

In the first verse, Simpson dives into her feelings, expressing that mere words of love don't translate to true feelings. "You can always say you love me / That doesn't mean that I feel loved / There's a green light in the distance / And all your words become too much," she sings.

In a powerful chorus, she asserts that her unnamed ex "can just wait on" her, now that she's moved on. "You can just wait on me / I won't be around / Watching you fade on me / Your words mean nothing now," she continues.

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson split earlier this year after 10 years of marriage.

Simpson also reflects on the weight of broken promises in her past relationship. "I have way too good a memory / I have no more heart to break / You're as empty as your promise / Go sleep alone in the bed you made," she adds. "I've been way too optimistic / Now it's all taking a turn / They're gonna talk, but it's not their business / The stars align and sometimes burn."

Written alongside Trent Dabbs and Teresa LaBarbera, Simpson shared the emotional journey that brought "Fade" to life. "This song came straight from my heart," she said in a press release on Tuesday. "I had just lived through this heavy, emotional moment, but there was no way I was gonna cancel my songwriting session. I walked into the studio with tears still on my cheeks, and what came out was a prayer. 'Fade' is about watching someone you love slip away in real time, while trying to hold on to something that's already gone."

Source: MEGA Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson share three kids.

"Fade" serves as the lead single from Simpson's upcoming EP, Nashville Canyon, Part 2, set to release on September 4. Although she hasn't explicitly named the inspiration behind "Fade," she and husband Eric Johnson separated earlier this year after a decade of marriage.

Earlier this year, Simpson spoke candidly about navigating the difficult situation in her marriage. "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she told Us Weekly in January. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Source: @jessicasimpson/INSTAGRAM Jessica Simpson said that even though they're separated, Eric Johnson will always be part of her life.