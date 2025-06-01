Jessica Simpson Stuns in Makeup-Free Photos as She Reflects on Her 'Emotional Shield' Post-Divorce
Jessica Simpson’s beauty has no limits, as she posted a series of stunning makeup-free selfies to Instagram on Saturday, May 31.
The singer posed outside as she captured the sun’s rays on her bare face. She wore a tattered gray sweatshirt with her blonde hair in a ponytail while accessorizing with diamond earrings and layered chain necklaces.
Simpson captioned her selfies with an introspective message, talking about how one should let down their walls and embrace their truest identity.
Jessica Simpson Stuns in Makeup-Free Selfies
“If we want the light to push through our soul, we have to put down our emotional shield and make the choice to remove the alienating walls of armor,” she wrote.
“A strong person is often found in the aloneness of character building while creating space for the higher purpose of self,” Simpson said. “Every ‘no’ is guiding you.”
“The wait is preparing you,” she continued. “Trust that the divine detours in life are perfectly guiding you to who you are becoming. Let yourself soak in the light of a new day. It is a good day to have a great day.”
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Divorce
The Dukes of Hazzard star’s reflection comes months after she divorced her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson.
“Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson revealed to a news outlet in January.
“Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them,” she added of their three kids, Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, 6.
“We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family,” Simpson concluded.
The artist and her ex-husband tied the knot in 2014 after dating for four years.
In an interview from 2023, Simpson admitted she’s had difficulty with realizing she is worthy of love but credited Johnson, at the time, for bringing the best out of her.
Jessica Simpson Was 'Nervous' During 'American Idol' Performance
“I don’t find it hard to love anybody, but I have always thought that I was hard to love, that I was too much for people, or my schedule was too demanding,” she shared. “He knows my heart and understands my heart more than anyone I’ve ever met in my life.”
While Simpson navigates her life post-divorce, she made the bold decision to perform on stage for the first time in 15 years.
During the American Idol finale on May 18, the entertainer graced the stage to sing one of her newest songs “Blame Me.” Though she said she was incredibly “nervous,” she was proud of performing a song that meant so much to her.