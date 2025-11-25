or
Jessica Simpson Flaunts Hot Garter and 8-Inch Stiletto Heels During Recording Session Post-Split: Photos

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson flaunted sky-high heels and a hot garter during a recording session, as seen in new photos released after her split from husband Eric Johnson.

Nov. 25 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson isn’t holding back, showing off a bold side following her split from husband Eric Johnson.

“Always get my best vocals when I have 8 inchers on 😜💫💙,” Simpson, 45, wrote alongside a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Monday, November 24.

Jessica Simpson's Garter Turned Heads

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson turned heads in an electric blue fur coat.

In the snaps, the “Irresistible” singer turned heads in an electric blur fur coat layered over a matching iridescent vinyl dress. She completed the bold look with 8-inch stiletto booties. In one shot, Simpson lifted her leg while posing mid-recording session, flaunting a sultry garter paired with lace knee-high socks.

“THOSE BOOTS WERE MADE FOR WALKIN 🔥❤️😍,” one fan wrote in the comments section, referring to her hit song.

Meanwhile, another admirer added, “Lookin amazing queen!! 👸 ❤️.”

“I am so obsessed with you finding your authentic self and letting that shine! You have inspired me to tap back into my music,” a third added.

Jessica Simpson Announced Her Split in January

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson announced their split in January.

Simpson has been embracing her status as a single woman for nearly a year since she and Johnson, 46, announced their split in January. The couple tied the knot in 2014, welcoming three children during their marriage: Maxwell Drew, 13, and Birdie Mae, 6, and son Ace Knute, 12.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Continue to Coparent

Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson agreed to remain cordial as they coparent their three children.

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson told a news outlet in a statement on January 13. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

Jessica Simpson Admitted She's Into Younger Guys

Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson admitted that she was into younger men as she reenters the dating scene.

The “I Belong to Me” singer offered a rare glimpse into her dating life while attending the Los Angeles premiere of All’s Fair on October 16.

The fashion designer discussed her cameo on the show, which stars her friend Kim Kardashian, where her character pursues an older man played by Rick Springfield. When asked if it sparked her interest in dating someone older, she admitted her type is the opposite at the moment.

“I think I'm into younger men at the moment. When you're newly separated... I feel like younger guys kinda like the confidence of an older woman, I'm discovering," she told Extra. “I am having fun.”

