Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Split After 10 Years of Marriage: 'A Painful Situation'

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have split after 10 years of marriage, they confirmed in a statement.

Jan. 13 2025, Published 11:07 p.m. ET

It's official: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are splitting up after 10 years of marriage.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the singer said in a statement to a news outlet on Monday, January 13. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."⁠

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The couple was married for 10 years before splitting up.

As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe, 44, and the football star, who share kids Maxwell, 12, and Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, haven't been seen together in quite some time.

The "With You" songstress recently ditched her wedding ring to run errands with her two eldest kids in late December.

An inside previously dished that the pair have been going through “an incredibly difficult time” as of late.

“[It was] not an easy decision,” the insider said of the separation, adding that the former lovers are “living separately right now.”

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

An insider previously said the former flames were living apart.

“Jessica hasn’t made any decisions. She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce,” another insider dished. “It’s really not something she wants to do. Her divorce from Nick Lachey was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved, so she knows this will be 10 times worse.”

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey.

Another insider said this year might be the perfect time to start over. "They don’t spend nearly as much time together as they used to. The spark is just gone," another source said. "Lately, Jessica has been reevaluating her happiness, her marriage and her business empire. She is ready to start fresh."

"He and Jessica have had to have some really difficult conversations, including about the status of their relationship," the insider claimed. "The writing is on the wall. The more time that passes, the clearer it gets that it’s over."

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is now focused on music, a source claimed.

In the meantime, it seems like the MTV alum is tapping into other hobbies.

"Jessica is trying to do it all. It’s been hard but gratifying for her," a source spilled to Life & Style.

"She wants to focus on making music again. She wants to pursue that passion and see where it leads at this stage of her life," the insider explained.

Entertainment Tonight reported on the split.

