Jessica Simpson's Mini-Me Maxwell Drew Is Growing Up So Fast! See Her Daughter's Funky Style
Jessica Simpson's 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew, has clearly inherited a passion for fashion!
The other day, the singer-actress, 41, posted a photo of her eldest child clad in an oversized Wu-Tang tee and a pair of rectangle rose-framed sunglasses, but the real showstopper was her hair, as her two braids featured a bright aqua hue.
"Shades of blue #MAXIDREW," the bubbly blonde captioned the snap.
"Beautiful girl ❤️," commented Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, while Kim Kardashian left a flew blue heart emojis on the post. Speaking of Kardashian, Maxwell's eclectic look was somewhat reminiscent of something the reality star's 8-year-old daughter, North West, would wear, which isn't much of a surprise since Simpson revealed the little ladies are actually "best friends" and live in the same neighborhood.
"She is amazing," Simpson gushed of West. "She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world." The star's husband, Eric Johnson, 42, is also the young student's basketball coach!
JESSICA SIMPSON TEASES NEXT CAREER MOVE AFTER COMPLETE BODY TRANSFORMATION
The Open Book author regained 100 percent control of her fashion empire last year, and it's safe to say that Maxwell, as well as her other daughter, 3-year-old Birdie Mae, could take charge of the business one day. (Simpson and Johnson also share son Ace Knute, 8.)
"Maxwell's sense of fashion inspires me daily," the mom-of-three previously dished to PEOPLE. "She has a concrete perspective on what she likes and her mind cannot be changed when she has her heart set on a certain look."
"There are some amazing vintage pieces I am keeping for Maxwell and Birdie. I also have some special pieces of jewelry that will be theirs when the time is right," added the "Irresistible" singer. "Maxwell has already grown out of my shoe size, so sadly she never got to wear the Jimmy Choos. I didn't expect that or I would have turned my storage into her closet!"
Last year, an insider told OK! that Simpson and Johnson were thinking of having a fourth child.
"Jessica knows Eric would love another boy, but she'd be giddy to have one more girl," the source shared. "They're on solid ground now and weighing the pros and cons of having one more child. Jessica and Eric aren't putting any pressure on themselves, but they're definitely leaning towards it."