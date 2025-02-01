Jessica Simpson's Most Naked Moments: See the Hot Photos!
Jessica Simpson Shined Bright
In an April 2023 mirror selfie, Jessica Simpson paraded her toned body in a neon green bikini set paired with neon pink pumps.
She captioned the snap, "SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy."
Jessica Simpson Is a Hot Mom-of-Three
The That '70s Show alum slipped into a tiny brown bikini styled with a wide-brimmed hat, aviator shades and belt during an August 2022 getaway. She completed her look with a pair of platform sandals from her collection.
"Without 3 kids needing me to hurry, I had the time to accessorize the bikini 😜 it is the little things that make me happy," Simpson said in the caption.
She Embraced Her Toned Physique
"When you see a door this foxy ya take a selfie 😜," Simpson captioned an August 2022 selfie.
In the snap, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer displayed her assets in pink bandeau top and denim shorts. She accessorized with layered necklaces, large sunglasses and hoop earrings.
Jessica Simpson Showed a Sizzling Look
Wearing a tiny bikini set, Simpson seductively posed in front of a mirror for a selfie during a trip to Cabo San Lucas. She completed her look with a large cowboy hat, sunglasses and a pair of high heels.
Jessica Simpson Shared a Beaming Smile
The Employee of the Month star shared a daring bikini photo of herself alongside a powerful message about her weight-loss journey.
"I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I'm finally spring breakin' wearin' a BIKINI!!!!!!" she wrote as she celebrated the milestone. "Hard work. Determination. Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛."
Jessica Simpson Soaked Up the Sun
Simpson lounged on a blue float while hitting the pool in her black and purple bikini in an April 2020 photo.
"Attempted getting some sun and my son smacked a homerun from the driveway that almost nailed me in the face. Proof is in the splash. Needless to say, I got off the mat 😂," she said in the caption.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Turned Up the Heat
Simpson and her now-estranged husband, Eric Johnson, made summer even hotter by flaunting their eye-popping features in a May 2018 mirror selfie.
She Stunned With Her Beauty
The Blonde Ambition star set pulses racing in a mirror selfie, donning a leopard-print bikini set and a lace kimono.
"Vacation closet vibes 🥥," Simpson wrote in the caption.