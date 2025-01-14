Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Cutest Moments Before Their Shocking Split
Jessica Simpson Shared Her Final Instagram Post Featuring Eric Johnson
In a September 2023 Instagram post, Jessica Simpson shared a heartfelt message to celebrate Eric Johnson's birthday.
"Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own…." said Simpson. "We love youuuu (he ain’t an Instagram guy, but I always think the more good wishes the better 😜)."
The photoset marked Simpson's last Instagram post featuring her estranged husband before she announced their separation on January 13.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Had a Fun Getaway
Simpson and Johnson enjoyed a weekend getaway with their friends in March 2023. In the last slide of the carousel of photos, the now-exes shared a kiss while the "Irresistible" singer wrapped her arms around his waist.
Their Family Flew to Aspen for a Winter Vacation
The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer and Johnson looked sweet in a black-and-white photo they took during a family vacation in Aspen, Colo., ahead of the 2022 holiday season.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Visited Their Wedding Venue
Seven years after their grand wedding in Montecito, Calif., the duo went back to San Ysidro Ranch and captured a selfie to celebrate the milestone.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary
To mark over a decade of being a couple, Simpson wrote a heartfelt message for Johnson in a caption of a black-and-white selfie.
"11 years STRONG... 11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE," she began her post.
Simpson added, "Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor. Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine."
They Transformed Into the Best Halloween Duo!
For Halloween 2018, Simpson and Johnson dressed up as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, recreating the actors' poses in the iconic Twins movie cover.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Stayed Fit Together
The pair showcased their ripped and fit physique in a May 2018 mirror selfie.
"I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie 😜," said Simpson.
Eric Johnson Constantly Supported Jessica Simpson
In 2016, years after Jessica gave birth to her first son, Ace Knute Johnson, the mom-of-three uploaded a photo of herself in a hospital bed while Eric embraced her baby bump.
"Ace being held by his Dad," said Jessica.
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Showed Their Playful Side
Jessica and Eric had a PDA-filled date night in 2016!
In the hot Instagram snap, the "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" singer and her then-beau made silly faces as they posed for the camera.
They Unleashed Their Goofiness!
"Yummy," Jessica captioned another fun photo with Eric in July 2014.