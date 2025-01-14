Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Cutest Moments Before Their Shocking Split

In a September 2023 Instagram post, Jessica Simpson shared a heartfelt message to celebrate Eric Johnson's birthday.

"Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own…." said Simpson. "We love youuuu (he ain’t an Instagram guy, but I always think the more good wishes the better 😜)."

The photoset marked Simpson's last Instagram post featuring her estranged husband before she announced their separation on January 13.