Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Cutest Moments Before Their Shocking Split

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

On January 13, Jessica Simpson announced she and Eric Johnson split after 10 years of marriage.

Jan. 14 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Jessica Simpson Shared Her Final Instagram Post Featuring Eric Johnson

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson met in 2010.

In a September 2023 Instagram post, Jessica Simpson shared a heartfelt message to celebrate Eric Johnson's birthday.

"Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own…." said Simpson. "We love youuuu (he ain’t an Instagram guy, but I always think the more good wishes the better 😜)."

The photoset marked Simpson's last Instagram post featuring her estranged husband before she announced their separation on January 13.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Had a Fun Getaway

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson exchanged vows in 2014.

Simpson and Johnson enjoyed a weekend getaway with their friends in March 2023. In the last slide of the carousel of photos, the now-exes shared a kiss while the "Irresistible" singer wrapped her arms around his waist.

Their Family Flew to Aspen for a Winter Vacation

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

They became first-time parents in May 2012.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer and Johnson looked sweet in a black-and-white photo they took during a family vacation in Aspen, Colo., ahead of the 2022 holiday season.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Visited Their Wedding Venue

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson welcomed two kids before they tied the knot in 2014.

Seven years after their grand wedding in Montecito, Calif., the duo went back to San Ysidro Ranch and captured a selfie to celebrate the milestone.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson share three children together.

To mark over a decade of being a couple, Simpson wrote a heartfelt message for Johnson in a caption of a black-and-white selfie.

"11 years STRONG... 11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, inspired, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE," she began her post.

Simpson added, "Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor. Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine."

They Transformed Into the Best Halloween Duo!

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Eric Johnson was first seen without his wedding ring around October 2024.

For Halloween 2018, Simpson and Johnson dressed up as Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger, recreating the actors' poses in the iconic Twins movie cover.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Stayed Fit Together

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey before finding love with the NFL star.

The pair showcased their ripped and fit physique in a May 2018 mirror selfie.

"I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie 😜," said Simpson.

Eric Johnson Constantly Supported Jessica Simpson

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's second child, Ace Knute, was born on June 30, 2013.

In 2016, years after Jessica gave birth to her first son, Ace Knute Johnson, the mom-of-three uploaded a photo of herself in a hospital bed while Eric embraced her baby bump.

"Ace being held by his Dad," said Jessica.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Showed Their Playful Side

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson dealt with marital strife rumors before they officially split.

Jessica and Eric had a PDA-filled date night in 2016!

In the hot Instagram snap, the "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" singer and her then-beau made silly faces as they posed for the camera.

They Unleashed Their Goofiness!

Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson said she and Eric Johnson have been living separately amid the painful situation in their marriage.

"Yummy," Jessica captioned another fun photo with Eric in July 2014.

