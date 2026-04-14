Who Is Jessica Simpson's New Boyfriend? 5 Things to Know About Thomas Eisenhood

Jessica Simpson is reportedly dating Thomas Eisenhood following her split from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson.

Jessica Simpson has reportedly moved on with a younger boyfriend following her split from Eric Johnson.

Jessica Simpson is having "A Public Affair" with her rumored new boyfriend, Thomas Eisenhood.

The 45-year-old singer's new love is a 33-year-old Nashville-based roadie musician who earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the Loyola University New Orleans in 2015. According to his LinkedIn page, he worked as a network technician for Brandon Bielstein Computer Services before pursuing a career as a tour manager and front-of-house engineer starting in 2022.

Eisenhood has also been working as an audio engineer at The Basement Nashville since 2018 and performing with The Band Loula since 2025.

In September 2025, he uploaded an Instagram Reel in which he showcased his saxophone skills.

"I've got to give a huge shout out to @thebandloula for not only letting me get up and play some sax on our last show of tour, but encouraging me to despite my own misgivings about it," he captioned the post. "I've done it with them before from the soundboard, but they had me get up on stage with them to close out our last show and that was extremely special, thank you guys for everything!"

Simpson liked the post and left a comment.