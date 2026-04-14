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Who Is Jessica Simpson's New Boyfriend? 5 Things to Know About Thomas Eisenhood

jessica simpson new boyfriend thomas eisenhood
Source: Thomas Eisenhood/Facebook; MEGA

Jessica Simpson is reportedly dating Thomas Eisenhood following her split from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson.

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April 14 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Thomas Eisenhood Is a Nashville-Based Musician

jessica simpson new boyfriend thomas eisenhood
Source: Thomas Eisenhood/Facebook; MEGA

Jessica Simpson has reportedly moved on with a younger boyfriend following her split from Eric Johnson.

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Jessica Simpson is having "A Public Affair" with her rumored new boyfriend, Thomas Eisenhood.

The 45-year-old singer's new love is a 33-year-old Nashville-based roadie musician who earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the Loyola University New Orleans in 2015. According to his LinkedIn page, he worked as a network technician for Brandon Bielstein Computer Services before pursuing a career as a tour manager and front-of-house engineer starting in 2022.

Eisenhood has also been working as an audio engineer at The Basement Nashville since 2018 and performing with The Band Loula since 2025.

In September 2025, he uploaded an Instagram Reel in which he showcased his saxophone skills.

"I've got to give a huge shout out to @thebandloula for not only letting me get up and play some sax on our last show of tour, but encouraging me to despite my own misgivings about it," he captioned the post. "I've done it with them before from the soundboard, but they had me get up on stage with them to close out our last show and that was extremely special, thank you guys for everything!"

Simpson liked the post and left a comment.

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Thomas Eisenhood Was a Member of the Stoop Kids Band

jessica simpson new boyfriend thomas eisenhood
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson were married for 10 years.

Before joining The Band Loula, Eisenhood was a member of The Stoop Kids band. The group has since broken up, according to their Instagram bio.

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Thomas Eisenhood Is a Traveler

jessica simpson new boyfriend thomas eisenhood
Source: Thomas Eisenhood/Facebook; MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are co-parenting after their separation.

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In addition to his music career, Eisenhood enjoys traveling extensively.

He has uploaded photos and videos of his travels over the past few years, including his trips to Aruba, Arizona and New York City.

In 2024, Eisenhood shared the treks he had with the American alternative country band Old 97's alongside the caption, "(Mostly) chronological order of the west coast tour with @old97s – way more snow than expected… But we had an absolute blast despite the nagging injuries, illnesses, lost and/or stolen bags etc."

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Thomas Eisenhood Is Reportedly Dating Jessica Simpson

jessica simpson new boyfriend thomas eisenhood
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson's rumored new boyfriend has set his Instagram account to private.

On April 3, a news outlet reported the singer is dating Eisenhood over a year after her split from Eric Johnson.

"She's happy. She's in a great place, excited for her future," a source said.

It remains unknown when exactly they met, but the report noted they first connected through mutual friends.

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Thomas Eisenhood Lives in an Apartment Near Jessica Simpson's Nashville Home

jessica simpson new boyfriend thomas eisenhood
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson is reportedly 'in a great place' amid her new romance.

Per The U.S. Sun, Eisenhood resides in a rental unit near Simpson's home, where she relocated in 2023 to focus on her music.

"As mothers, we're people pleasers. We want to make sure everybody's happy, nobody's crying. We come last here in L.A. I needed to go somewhere where I was first. Not that I didn't think of my children," she said of moving to her Music City mansion in a 2025 interview.

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