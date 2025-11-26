Jessie J Calls Ex Channing Tatum a 'Beast' in Scathing New Song as She Accuses Him of 'Throwing Away' Her Love

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J shaded ex Channing Tatum five years after they ended their on-off romance. According to a source who attended a private listening party in West London recently, the star's new song "Threw It Away" is targeted at the Magic Mike star.

Jessie J Performs Diss Track About Channing Tatum

Source: mega Jessie J hinted her new diss song 'Threw It Away' is about ex Channing Tatum.

"This next song I wrote in 2020 with Ryan Tedder, and you can figure out who I was dating," Jessie J, 45, said as she introduced the track — though she never said Tatum's name. "I put my heart out on the table, that’s when it got uncomfortable/ But oh that karma is gonna come one day, ’cause I gave you my love and you threw it away," she sings in the song. During another part of the tune, she warns, "Don’t you dare rewrite the story / I’m the beauty, you’re the beast."

When Did the Stars Split?

Source: mega The stars had an on-off relationship from 2018 to 2020.

The stars first began dating in 2018 but parted ways in 2020 — however, they briefly rekindled things only to split once more that same year. "Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align," one source said at the time. "They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A. a lot so he can spend time with [daughter] Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though."

Jessie J's Miscarriage

Source: mega After suffering a miscarriage, the vocalist welcomed a baby with Chanan Colman.

In 2021, the British star suffered a miscarriage and revealed she was trying to have a baby as a single woman. "This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know," she wrote on social media after the tragedy. "What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me." "To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," Jessie J continued. "I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t."

Source: mega The movie star shares a daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.