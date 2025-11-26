or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jessie J
OK LogoNEWS

Jessie J Calls Ex Channing Tatum a 'Beast' in Scathing New Song as She Accuses Him of 'Throwing Away' Her Love

Split photo of Jessie J and Channing Tatum
Source: mega

Jessie J performed a new diss track for fans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Updated 6:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J shaded ex Channing Tatum five years after they ended their on-off romance.

According to a source who attended a private listening party in West London recently, the star's new song "Threw It Away" is targeted at the Magic Mike star.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J Performs Diss Track About Channing Tatum

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jessie J hinted her new diss song 'Threw It Away' is about ex Channing Tatum.
Source: mega

Jessie J hinted her new diss song 'Threw It Away' is about ex Channing Tatum.

"This next song I wrote in 2020 with Ryan Tedder, and you can figure out who I was dating," Jessie J, 45, said as she introduced the track — though she never said Tatum's name.

"I put my heart out on the table, that’s when it got uncomfortable/ But oh that karma is gonna come one day, ’cause I gave you my love and you threw it away," she sings in the song.

During another part of the tune, she warns, "Don’t you dare rewrite the story / I’m the beauty, you’re the beast."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did the Stars Split?

Photo of The stars had an on-off relationship from 2018 to 2020.
Source: mega

The stars had an on-off relationship from 2018 to 2020.

The stars first began dating in 2018 but parted ways in 2020 — however, they briefly rekindled things only to split once more that same year.

"Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align," one source said at the time. "They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A. a lot so he can spend time with [daughter] Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though."

MORE ON:
Jessie J

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J's Miscarriage

Photo of After suffering a miscarriage, the vocalist welcomed a baby with Chanan Colman.
Source: mega

After suffering a miscarriage, the vocalist welcomed a baby with Chanan Colman.

In 2021, the British star suffered a miscarriage and revealed she was trying to have a baby as a single woman.

"This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know," she wrote on social media after the tragedy. "What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I’m avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," Jessie J continued. "I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t."

Photo of The movie star shares a daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
Source: mega

The movie star shares a daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Later on in 2021, the "Bang Bang" star began dating basketball player Chanan Colman, and they welcomed their first child together in 2023.

Meanwhile, Tatum, 45, co-parents daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. He was previously engaged to Zoë Kravitz and has been dating model Inka Williams since earlier this year.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.